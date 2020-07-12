/
Here's a sneak peek into Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's LAVISH home in Hyderabad; See Photos
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's love story is the perfect dreamy fairy-tale. The couple has been spending the best time together amid lockdown. Check out photos that take you inside ChaySam's home that is no less than a dream.
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 12, 2020 03:02 pm
Take a sneak peek into 'Samchay's luxe home
Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. On the personal front, the superstar married her debut film co-star Naga Chaitanya and they are amongst the 'IT' couples in the Tollywood industry. Samantha and Naga first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple's chemistry was loved by many. Samantha and Naga's growing closeness started getting noticed and since then their dating rumours started creating a buzz on the internet. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017. They are lovingly called by their fans as 'ChaySam' and their social media PDA is too adorable for words. Post their wedding, Samantha was invited as a guest on the chat show, Famously Filmfare wherein she revealed about times things were difficult between them. She said, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space." She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown. Speaking of lockdown, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. Here's a sneak peek into the South's star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya aka SamChay's luxurious and swanky Hyderabad home.
COVID blues
Samantha's pet Hash sets the right mood in this photo.
Indoor yoga
Staying fit is included in one of the most essential things and Samantha makes sure to stay fit!
The best spaces for yoga
The actress captioned this pic as, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together.. #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga..also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane..chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."
The love for meditation
Samantha has the best spaces dedicated to her peaceful yoga and meditation sessions.
Indoor pool
The couple also has a wonderful indoor pool that helps them rejuvenate and relax.
Samantha's indoor gardening sessions
The actress developed a new hobby with gardening amid lockdown.
Good light, good skin, good puppy day
Oh! Baby star looks amazing sans makeup.
The best naps ever
Samantha taking a nap with her favourite child.
Being productive amid lockdown
This pic gives a good sneak peek into Samantha's best spot at her home as she works while getting a good view of the pool and garden.
Dining area at ChaySam's house
No points for guessing what she's praying for!
