MOST LIKED: Samantha Akkineni's goofy snap to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's selfie; A recap of the week

1 / 9

A look at the most liked pictures of the week

This week was full of surprises. From Kajal Aggarwal tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu, Suhana Khan's drop-dead gorgeous pictures to Anita Hassanandani flaunting her growing baby bump, many things happened this week. Starting with Kajal Aggarwal, she got married to Gautam Kitchlu. The couple's wedding is still the talk of the town. From Mehendi, Sangeet and more, several pictures from the couple's big day went viral on social media. Kajal looked beautiful in a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga that she teamed up with a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu looked dapper in an all-white sherwani. Samantha Akkineni who enjoys great popularity shared a goofy picture of herself looking cute as ever. Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older this week. The beautiful actress' social media accounts were flooded with birthday messages. Pulkit Samrat shared a beautiful with the actress and wrote, " Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood! @kriti.kharbanda" Having said that, take a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram