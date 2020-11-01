Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
MOST LIKED: Samantha Akkineni's goofy snap to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's selfie; A recap of the week

From Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding pic to Tara Sutaria's sun-kissed photos, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: November 1, 2020 09:02 am
  • 1 / 9
    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    This week was full of surprises. From Kajal Aggarwal tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu, Suhana Khan's drop-dead gorgeous pictures to Anita Hassanandani flaunting her growing baby bump, many things happened this week. Starting with Kajal Aggarwal, she got married to Gautam Kitchlu. The couple's wedding is still the talk of the town. From Mehendi, Sangeet and more, several pictures from the couple's big day went viral on social media. Kajal looked beautiful in a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga that she teamed up with a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu looked dapper in an all-white sherwani. Samantha Akkineni who enjoys great popularity shared a goofy picture of herself looking cute as ever. Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older this week. The beautiful actress' social media accounts were flooded with birthday messages. Pulkit Samrat shared a beautiful with the actress and wrote, " Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood! @kriti.kharbanda" Having said that, take a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Kriti Kharbanda

    This is one of the best pictures of the actress. For the uninitiated, it is clicked by Pulkit Samrat.

    Photo Credit : Pulkit Samrat Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Soni Razdan's birthday celebration

    Ranbir Kapoor took a happy selfie as everyone came together to celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's throwback picture is beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Rashmika Mandanna

    We can totally relate to the actress' love for deserts!

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

    Kajal and Gautam's wedding pic went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Sriram Rayabaram Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Anita Hassanandani

    The actress is looking beautiful in this pic. She captioned this pic as, "Initial days when no one had a clue. Dammnnn time is flying by ....#MixedEmotions also #MoodSwings."

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi

    How cute is this pic!

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi Instagram

