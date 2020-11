MOST LIKED: Samantha Akkineni's poolside pic to Kiara Advani's beautiful promotional look; A recap of the week

1 / 11

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

This week was as interesting as the last week. From Katrina Kaif taking the internet by storm with her Instagram posts to Kiara Advani's promotional look, Taimur Ali Khan's adorable snap and Samantha Akkineni's poolside pic, this week was amazing. Starting with Katrina Kaif, the beautiful actress who is currently in Maldives shared beautiful pictures of her giving everyone vacay goals. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, graced Siddhant Chatturvedi's Diwali bash. The actress' style was on point as always. Samantha Akkineni who is very active on social media shared a photo of her enjoying some quality time by a poolside and made fans fall in love with her. Ankita Bhargava shared a cute photo with her daughter and Karan Patel. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram