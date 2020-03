1 / 6

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaintanya shared this about each other

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most powerful and loved couples in the South film industry. The two have always spoken highly about each other in various interviews. On their social media, you can see a display of their love for each other through various posts they keep sharing of each other. Samantha who is one of the most talented and loved female stars in the South film industry was last seen in the movie, Jaanu which was again a blockbuster. Samantha is married into one of the most influential families of the South film industry. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 7, 2017. Post their marriage, the two always set major couple goals. Today, check out these statements they said about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram