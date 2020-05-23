/
/
/
Naga Chaitanya or Mahesh Babu or Thalapathy Vijay; Which actor looks the BEST with Samantha Akkineni onscreen?
Naga Chaitanya or Mahesh Babu or Thalapathy Vijay; Which actor looks the BEST with Samantha Akkineni onscreen?
From romancing Mahesh Babu to husband Naga Chaitanya on-screen, Samantha's sizzling chemistry with her co-stars has always created a huge buzz. Who do you think looks the best opposite the actress on-screen? Comment now!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3186 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 23, 2020 02:51 pm
1 / 5
Which actor looks the BEST with Samantha Akkineni onscreen?
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses down South. Her phenomenal performances in the movies she has done so far have proved her versatility as an actor. Undoubtedly, it is because of her top-notch performances in movies that she is also one bankable star down South. The actress is known to go out of her comfort zone and choose roles that challenge the actor within herself. Over the years, she has been a part of several films and some have done an excellent business at the box office. The stunning actress has shared screen space with many biggies of Kollywood. From romancing Mahesh Babu to husband Naga Chaitanya on-screen, Samantha's sizzling chemistry with her co-stars has always created a huge buzz. Who do you think looks the best opposite the actress on-screen? Comment below and let us know your answer.
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 5
Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni made her debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maya Chesave. Her sizzling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya won many hearts. The actors who are now married also shared screen space in Autonagar Surya and Majili. The crackling chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in Majili was loved by the masses.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 5
Mahesh Babu
Samantha Akkineni and Mahesh Babu have worked in three films - Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam, and Dookudu. Though Brahmotsavam did fair business at the box office, many loved Samantha and Mahesh Babu's chemistry.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 5
Dhanush
Samantha and Dhanush's chemistry in Thanga Magan was loved a lot by the audience. Dhanush was also seen romancing Amy Jackson in the movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 5
Thalapathy Vijay
Samantha Akkineni and Thalapathy Vijay have never failed to wow the audience with their spectacular performance and chemistry in films. The actors who are a powerhouse of talent have worked together in three films - Kaththi, Mersal and Theri.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment