Naga Chaitanya or Mahesh Babu or Thalapathy Vijay; Which actor looks the BEST with Samantha Akkineni onscreen?

Which actor looks the BEST with Samantha Akkineni onscreen?

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses down South. Her phenomenal performances in the movies she has done so far have proved her versatility as an actor. Undoubtedly, it is because of her top-notch performances in movies that she is also one bankable star down South. The actress is known to go out of her comfort zone and choose roles that challenge the actor within herself. Over the years, she has been a part of several films and some have done an excellent business at the box office. The stunning actress has shared screen space with many biggies of Kollywood. From romancing Mahesh Babu to husband Naga Chaitanya on-screen, Samantha's sizzling chemistry with her co-stars has always created a huge buzz. Who do you think looks the best opposite the actress on-screen? Comment below and let us know your answer.

Photo Credit : Youtube