From Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, South actresses who spilled beans about their breakup

Celebrity breakups often manage to create a lot of buzz. It grabs major attention when celebs experience an ugly breakup. Today, we take a look at South beauties who spilled beans about their breakup.
    South actresses who opened up about their breakup

    Celebrity breakups often manage to create a lot of buzz. It grabs major attention when celebs experience an ugly breakup. Time and again, many celebrities who get questioned about their love life openly discuss it, whereas some celebs decide to keep mum about the whole thing. Today, we will take a look at south actresses who opened up about their breakup. Starting with the Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara who is now happily in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan was earlier dating Prabhudheva. The duo's relationship created a lot of buzz and stirred major controversy in the industry. The actress even opened up about her breakup with him and gave us an insight into what went down. Check out the list below and find out what she revealed about her breakup including other South actresses.

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara's break-up with Prabhudheva was talk of the town. During one of the interviews post breakup, Nayanthara revealed that she took a lot of time to recover from it. The actress further added how she and Prabhudheva weren't meant to be together and going away from the person left her life shattered. However, Nayanthara is in a much better space now. She is currently dating Vignesh Shivan.

    Samantha Akkineni

    As we all know, Samantha is happily married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple always grabs attention with their lovey-dovey PDA. The actress was reportedly in a relationship with Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame. Though she didn't mention his name, speaking about the breakup, Samantha mentioned that she was deeply in love with her ex-boyfriend, but things didn't work out between the two.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    In a throwback interview, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she had two serious relationships in her life. She added how the last relationship didn't work out as you need to give a relationship time and be physically present and that was not possible.

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti has always been vocal about her love life. Anyone who follows her knows that she was dating Michael Corsale. She opened up about her breakup on the reality show 'Feet Up With the Stars' hosted by Lakshmi Manchu. The actress said, "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

    Rashmika Mandanna

    In 2017, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit Shetty but the duo soon parted ways. It was reported that the couple had compatibility issues. Though she didn't directly reveal what went wrong between the two, addressing the rumours, she took to Twitter and wrote, "Sorry I've been silent for so long... but I've been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments, and trolls about me... it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes I definitely don't blame you guys for it... because that's what you'd believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone... just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this."

