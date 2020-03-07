From Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, South actresses who spilled beans about their breakup

6 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna

In 2017, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit Shetty but the duo soon parted ways. It was reported that the couple had compatibility issues. Though she didn't directly reveal what went wrong between the two, addressing the rumours, she took to Twitter and wrote, "Sorry I've been silent for so long... but I've been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments, and trolls about me... it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes I definitely don't blame you guys for it... because that's what you'd believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone... just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this."

