PHOTOS: 5 dresses of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will make you stand out for the party season

Samantha is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only effortlessly beautiful but also a fashionista, who sets trends. From party attires to sarees, the actress can slay any outfit to perception and set major goals.
As the year is ending and the holiday season is buzzing, it is all party mood. So who better than Samantha to give cues on how to ace your looks. From glamorous diva to casual, here are some party looks of Samantha once can easily try out for this season. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Samantha certainly knows how to make an all-black look royal in this stunning dress. Her black dress featuring a plunging neckline was clinched at the waist and flaunted her envious figure.
With time, fringes and satin came back in style and Samantha nailed the look. Her neon satin dress with dewy make-up fits perfectly well for the party season.
Samantha has proved that denim can never wrong as she opted for a bodycon ripped dress. The chic and not so casual look is comfy and unique if you are bored of blacks and reds.
Samantha aces trends like no one else, this midriff flossing to the classic black outfit is something you certainly don't want to miss out on.