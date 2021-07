1 / 5

Just a happy bride and groom

Celebs’ lives are like open books, we love to get a glimpse of their personal life especially about their love life. As we keep crushing over certain actors, we always wonder who their lucky partner is. We today will give you a glimpse into the love life of popular south actors, who set major couple goals. Who doesn’t love cute couples and real-life fairytale love stories? We totally do! Our Tollywood actors romance various actresses in every movie but watching them with real spouses is what makes our hearts flutter. In the south film industry, there are few lovely couples like Allu Arjun and Sneha, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni whose love stories and chemistry makes our hearts worn out. While couples like Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Fahadh Faasil and wife Nazriya Nazim fell in love with each other on sets of their films. Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha, Dulquer Salmaan his wife Amal got an arranged/love marriage. Well, love after marriage or before marriage, these couples set major goals and their picture will only crave you hard to get a lover.

Photo Credit : Joesph Radhik