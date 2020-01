1 / 5

Samantha Akkineni's pics clicked by Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the "IT" couples of Tollywood. The couple has been winning our hearts for a long time. They always give their fans and followers major relationship goals. Tollywood's most-loved couple met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple fell in love on the sets of the same and after dating for a couple of years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a destination wedding in Goa on October 7, 2017. The couple has been with each other through thick and thin. In an interview with a leading daily, Samantha revealed that it took eight years for them to be on the same page. Going by the adorable pictures shared by them on social media, one can clearly say that they are living their best life together. Time and again, ChaySam, as their fans lovingly call them keep treating us with beautiful pictures clicked by each other on Instagram. Today, we take a look at times Naga Chaitanya turned photographer for his wife and actress Samantha Akkineni.

Photo Credit : Instagram