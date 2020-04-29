PHOTOS: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to effortlessly rock a pantsuit

1 / 6

Fashion Queen

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular stars down South. The stunning actress recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram including a video in which Naga Chaitanya is seen beaking a cake for his lovely wife. For the uninitiated, Samantha will be making her digital as well as Hindi debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2. She has joined the cast and on her birthday, the makers of the show decided to get on a video call to surprise her. Director duo Raj and DK shared a screenshot of a video call having the entire cast of the show to wish the actress on her special day. Fans are really looking forward for the actress' show. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about debut saying, "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this resolution. What extra wonderful strategy to make my digital debut, than with one in every of India's most beloved collection, The Family Man 2." Further speaking up about her character in the show, Samantha said, "The position I play for the present is diametrically totally different from something I've executed earlier than. It'll definitely shock and delight my followers." Apart from being known as a commendable star of South, she is also known for her style sense. The actress is often in the news due to her fashionable appearance. Over the years, she has donned some really stunning and jaw dropping outfits proving why no one can beat her when it comes to fashion. Be it experimenting with saree or adding a twist in fashion trends and more, Samantha knows how to slay. Each and every look of the diva has always managed to wow us. Be it her casual airport look or red carpet looks, Samantha is one celebrity who knows who to turn heads and give everyone fashion goals at the same time. It is one of the reasons she is one celebrity who is looked upon in the South for fashion. Fans love how she confidently rocks each and every look. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni's personal stylist, Preetham Jukalker opened up about styling the stunning actress. He revealed that the actress styles most of her airport looks on her own. Furthermore, he also revealed that the actress' go-to-hairstyle which is the sleek, centre-parted do, was also her idea. Known to be experimental with fashion, Samantha has proved she is fond of pantsuits and is spotted wearing on several occasions. Just like sarees and jumpsuits, pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing for a long time. On that note, here's a look at times she wore a pantsuit and gave major style goals to her fans and followers. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram