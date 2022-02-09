PHOTOS: 5 times Samantha nailed the casual look and impressed us

Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:31 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Samantha keeping it casual

    Samantha keeping it casual

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after stars in today’s time. She is known not only due to her unconventional work choices but also due to her one-of-a-kind dress sense. Whenever she steps out or posts something on social media, fans drop everything and take note of her style statement. The actress makes jaws drop with every appearance and it is not an easy task. The star made several heads turn with her special performance in the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. She was not only applauded for her swift moves but was also complimented for her bold look in the peppy video. Both on-screen and off-screen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps the fashion police on its toes with her fashion choices. Even when she is not trying too hard with a casual look, she makes everyone fall in love with her captivating looks. Let us check out some of these relaxed looks.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The Summer dress

    The Summer dress

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks absolutely gorgeous in his beige summer dress.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Painting the town red

    Painting the town red

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles as she enjoys her day.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    The calming effect

    The calming effect

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks surreal as she spends her day in the wild.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Fun day with furry friends

    Fun day with furry friends

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her furry friends Hash and Sasha.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Nothing says casual like night-wear

    Nothing says casual like night-wear

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu graces the morning in her trendy night-wear.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram