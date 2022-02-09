PHOTOS: 5 times Samantha nailed the casual look and impressed us

1 / 6

Samantha keeping it casual

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after stars in today’s time. She is known not only due to her unconventional work choices but also due to her one-of-a-kind dress sense. Whenever she steps out or posts something on social media, fans drop everything and take note of her style statement. The actress makes jaws drop with every appearance and it is not an easy task. The star made several heads turn with her special performance in the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. She was not only applauded for her swift moves but was also complimented for her bold look in the peppy video. Both on-screen and off-screen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps the fashion police on its toes with her fashion choices. Even when she is not trying too hard with a casual look, she makes everyone fall in love with her captivating looks. Let us check out some of these relaxed looks.

Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram