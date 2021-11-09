PHOTOS: 5 times Samantha showed that indo western dresses are all things stylish & comfy

1 / 5

Samantha & her love affair with indo western dresses

Samantha Akkineni is the most popular and bankable actress in South Indian cinema. Be it looks, action or her top-notch skills, Samantha is wholesome of everything. Beginning her career as Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave(2010) to the latest Raji in The Family Man Season 2, one can witness her massive transformation. Proving her versatility with every new venture, Samantha has already marked her stance in Tollywood and is reportedly set to foray into Bollywood as well. Apart from acting, Samantha is one of the most fashionable actresses, be it an award function or airport, the actress manages to ace every look and garner attention. The actress is a major inspo for many out there as her soritical choices are all things stylish, comfortable and glamorous. While she slays every attire to perfection, today we decided to take cues from her indo western looks as they are extremely comfortable to carry from morning to night, office to party, brunch to girl night out. Take a look here:

Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram