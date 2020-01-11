/
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni looks flawless sans makeup; Check out
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses of Tollywood. The Super Deluxe actress keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts on social media. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with no makeup pictures. Today, check out her no makeup pictures.
January 11, 2020
Samantha Akkineni's pics sans makeup
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses of Tollywood. The actress is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming release Jaanu. Samantha will be sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Helmed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu's first teaser was released recently. The same is all about friendship, love, heartbreak, and memories. Yet again, she is winning hearts with her spectacular performance. The Oh! Baby actress is one of the successful stars of Tollywood. She marked her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, Samantha has been a part of several successful films. Known to be experimental with roles, Samantha manages to win hearts all the time. The Super Deluxe actress keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with no makeup pictures. Also, Samantha doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. Check out her pictures sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pretty as always
The Majili actress is looking drop dead gorgeous in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Relaxing
The actress often takes time out of her hectic schedule to explore her most favourite places.
Photo Credit : Instagram
With her favourite person
The couple's selfie game is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Awwdorable
We are absolutely in love with this candid pic of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Keeping it simple
For her airport look, Samantha kept in simple in T-shirt and denim. She nailed her no makeup look with ease.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Pretty sans makeup
The actress doesn't shy away from flaunting her natural skin.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Flawless without makeup
Samantha looks flawless sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
