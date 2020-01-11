Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni looks flawless sans makeup; Check out

PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni looks flawless sans makeup; Check out

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses of Tollywood. The Super Deluxe actress keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts on social media. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with no makeup pictures. Today, check out her no makeup pictures.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni's pics sans makeup

    Samantha Akkineni's pics sans makeup

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses of Tollywood. The actress is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming release Jaanu. Samantha will be sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Helmed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu's first teaser was released recently. The same is all about friendship, love, heartbreak, and memories. Yet again, she is winning hearts with her spectacular performance. The Oh! Baby actress is one of the successful stars of Tollywood. She marked her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, Samantha has been a part of several successful films. Known to be experimental with roles, Samantha manages to win hearts all the time. The Super Deluxe actress keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with no makeup pictures. Also, Samantha doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. Check out her pictures sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The Majili actress is looking drop dead gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Relaxing

    Relaxing

    The actress often takes time out of her hectic schedule to explore her most favourite places.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    With her favourite person

    With her favourite person

    The couple's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    We are absolutely in love with this candid pic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Keeping it simple

    Keeping it simple

    For her airport look, Samantha kept in simple in T-shirt and denim. She nailed her no makeup look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 8
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    The actress doesn't shy away from flaunting her natural skin.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 8
    Flawless without makeup

    Flawless without makeup

    Samantha looks flawless sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shweta Tiwari’s THESE photos with her children are all things love; Check them out
Shweta Tiwari’s THESE photos with her children are all things love; Check them out
Happy Birthday Sukumar: 7 Interesting facts you should know about the ace director
Happy Birthday Sukumar: 7 Interesting facts you should know about the ace director
PHOTOS: Darbar star Rajinikanth\'s THESE special family moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Darbar star Rajinikanth's THESE special family moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here\'s the PROOF; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here's the PROOF; Check it out
BTS: 5 Times the K Pop band members won hearts with their kind gestures
BTS: 5 Times the K Pop band members won hearts with their kind gestures
Malaika Arora\'s THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out
Malaika Arora's THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement