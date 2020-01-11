PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni looks flawless sans makeup; Check out

1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni's pics sans makeup

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most beautiful actresses of Tollywood. The actress is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming release Jaanu. Samantha will be sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Helmed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu's first teaser was released recently. The same is all about friendship, love, heartbreak, and memories. Yet again, she is winning hearts with her spectacular performance. The Oh! Baby actress is one of the successful stars of Tollywood. She marked her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, Samantha has been a part of several successful films. Known to be experimental with roles, Samantha manages to win hearts all the time. The Super Deluxe actress keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with no makeup pictures. Also, Samantha doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. Check out her pictures sans makeup.

Photo Credit : Instagram