/
/
/
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni is a travel freak and here's PROOF
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni is a travel freak and here's PROOF
Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. When the actress is not shooting, she loves to take off for exotic vacays. Given the fact that she's a travel junkie, check out the actress' beautiful vacation photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4706 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 13, 2020 10:59 am
1 / 8
Samantha Akkineni's vacay photos
Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming release Jaanu. We will see her sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Helmed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu's first teaser was released recently and it received a positive response from the audience. Fans can't wait to watch her performance in Jaanu. On the professional front, Samantha is doing exceptionally well. Also, when the actress is not shooting, she loves to take off for exotic vacays. The Oh! Baby actress loves exploring new destinations and her social media posts are proof of the same. Samantha keeps updating her social media feed with stunning pictures from her vacation. Given the fact she's a travel junkie, check out the actress' beautiful vacation photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Finding Inner Peace
This is one of the mesmerising pics of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Sun-kissed
This beautiful pic was captured by her one and only Naga Chaitanya.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Another one!
The Majili actress is looking gorgeous in this pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Flaunting her tattoo
Samantha is a tattoo lover.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Travel style
The actress' travel style is always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Happiest
The Ye Maaya Chesave star looks beautiful in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Lost in the moment
We are in love with this photo of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment