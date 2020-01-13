Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni is a travel freak and here's PROOF

PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni is a travel freak and here's PROOF

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. When the actress is not shooting, she loves to take off for exotic vacays. Given the fact that she's a travel junkie, check out the actress' beautiful vacation photos.
4706 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni's vacay photos

    Samantha Akkineni's vacay photos

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming release Jaanu. We will see her sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Helmed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu's first teaser was released recently and it received a positive response from the audience. Fans can't wait to watch her performance in Jaanu. On the professional front, Samantha is doing exceptionally well. Also, when the actress is not shooting, she loves to take off for exotic vacays. The Oh! Baby actress loves exploring new destinations and her social media posts are proof of the same. Samantha keeps updating her social media feed with stunning pictures from her vacation. Given the fact she's a travel junkie, check out the actress' beautiful vacation photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Finding Inner Peace

    Finding Inner Peace

    This is one of the mesmerising pics of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    This beautiful pic was captured by her one and only Naga Chaitanya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Another one!

    Another one!

    The Majili actress is looking gorgeous in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Flaunting her tattoo

    Flaunting her tattoo

    Samantha is a tattoo lover.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Travel style

    Travel style

    The actress' travel style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Happiest

    Happiest

    The Ye Maaya Chesave star looks beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Lost in the moment

    Lost in the moment

    We are in love with this photo of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nayanthara: Check out THESE movies rejected by the Lady Superstar of the South film industry
Nayanthara: Check out THESE movies rejected by the Lady Superstar of the South film industry
Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor\'s fitness secrets revealed,Check them out
Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang actor's fitness secrets revealed,Check them out
PHOTOS: Karan Johar\'s twins Yash and Roohi Johar\'s THESE pictures with celebrities are all things cute
PHOTOS: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar's THESE pictures with celebrities are all things cute
PHOTOS: Darbar star Rajinikanth\'s THESE special family moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Darbar star Rajinikanth's THESE special family moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here\'s the PROOF; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here's the PROOF; Check it out
Malaika Arora\'s THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out
Malaika Arora's THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement