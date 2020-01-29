Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni's BEST vacation outfits you should have in your closet

PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni's BEST vacation outfits you should have in your closet

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actresses of Tollywood. She is currently making buzz due to her upcoming film Jaanu. Today, we take a look at the actress' best vacation outfits.
3403 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni's travel style

    Samantha Akkineni's travel style

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actresses of Tollywood. The Majili actress wows every time with her on-screen performances. Up next, she will be seen in Jaanu. Apart from being a commendable actress, she's also known for her amazing style. She is one of the most stylish actresses down South. Be it nailing the Indian look or slaying in a western avatar, Samantha is a queen of fashion. Samantha always makes her fans fall in love with her stunning airport looks. The star's travel style also always grabs eyeballs. The beautiful actress often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. However, she steals attention with her stunning vacation outfits. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the actress' travel style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    Black seems to be the actress' happy colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Clicked by her beau Naga Chaitanya

    Clicked by her beau Naga Chaitanya

    This one dates back to her Ibiza vacation with beau Naga Chaitanya. Dressed in a golden shimmer top teamed with denim shorts and silk green bandana, Samantha is looking gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    Dressed in a magenta pink coloured mini dress, Samantha is looking beautiful beyond words. Sling bag and nude stilettos completed her entire stylish look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Keeping it comfy

    Keeping it comfy

    During one of her outings with beau Naga Chaitanya, she opted for a white top and denim. The actress surely knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Doing tourist things

    Doing tourist things

    In this photo, Samantha can be seen donning a beautiful black dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The Oh! Baby actress is looking cute in this pic. Dressed in a black top paired with black and white jacket and pants, Samantha is looking gorgeous. She completed her look with black shoes and a bandana.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    In this pic, Samantha can be seen donning a beautiful white dress. Naga Chaitanya opted for a black T-shirt and denim. The duo is giving us major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: 10 stylish looks of Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F proves her fashion game is on point
PHOTOS: 10 stylish looks of Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F proves her fashion game is on point
Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar\'s stunning photos will leave you spellbound
Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar's stunning photos will leave you spellbound
Dolly Parton: THESE facts about the country music sensation and Instagram trendsetter will leave you surprised
Dolly Parton: THESE facts about the country music sensation and Instagram trendsetter will leave you surprised
Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning figure in THESE photos; Check it out
Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning figure in THESE photos; Check it out
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma\'s THESE fights inside the show resulted in controversies
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE fights inside the show resulted in controversies
Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor is a water baby and THESE photos are a proof
Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor is a water baby and THESE photos are a proof

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement