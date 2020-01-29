PHOTOS: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni's BEST vacation outfits you should have in your closet

1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni's travel style

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actresses of Tollywood. The Majili actress wows every time with her on-screen performances. Up next, she will be seen in Jaanu. Apart from being a commendable actress, she's also known for her amazing style. She is one of the most stylish actresses down South. Be it nailing the Indian look or slaying in a western avatar, Samantha is a queen of fashion. Samantha always makes her fans fall in love with her stunning airport looks. The star's travel style also always grabs eyeballs. The beautiful actress often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. However, she steals attention with her stunning vacation outfits. Given the fact she has an amazing outlook on fashion, here's a look at the actress' travel style.

Photo Credit : Instagram