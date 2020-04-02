PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees

1 / 7

Check out these south divas who donned floral sarees

The relations of the South film industry with Bollywood is becoming better day by day. The South film industry has changed drastically in the last few years and we are loving the change. Films like Arjun Reddy received love all across the nation; Arjun Reddy inspired Bollywood to recreate the movie in Hindi and the result was amazing. Shahid Kapoor was back with a bang with Kabir Singh (remake of Arjun Reddy). Several filmmakers and producers like Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are collaborating for projects. Just like the changing phase of South cinema, some of the biggest stars in the South have also changed tremendously over the past few years and along with this change, there has been a drastic change in the way these divas from South are carrying themselves for red carpet events and promotions in their best fashion statements. Today we have the trending floral saree donned by several divas of the South film industry right here for you. Comment on the section below and let us know which one is your favourite.

Photo Credit : Instagram