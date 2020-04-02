Home
PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees

Check out these South sirens who flaunted floral sarees at various occasions and won our hearts with the way they carried the style and their beauty looks.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: April 2, 2020 04:18 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these south divas who donned floral sarees

    Check out these south divas who donned floral sarees

    The relations of the South film industry with Bollywood is becoming better day by day. The South film industry has changed drastically in the last few years and we are loving the change. Films like Arjun Reddy received love all across the nation; Arjun Reddy inspired Bollywood to recreate the movie in Hindi and the result was amazing. Shahid Kapoor was back with a bang with Kabir Singh (remake of Arjun Reddy). Several filmmakers and producers like Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are collaborating for projects. Just like the changing phase of South cinema, some of the biggest stars in the South have also changed tremendously over the past few years and along with this change, there has been a drastic change in the way these divas from South are carrying themselves for red carpet events and promotions in their best fashion statements. Today we have the trending floral saree donned by several divas of the South film industry right here for you. Comment on the section below and let us know which one is your favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna in a floral white and yellow organza saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara in a pink floral saree and we love those smoky eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna in a light green floral saree with minimal makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh in a printed floral saree is something we would love to steal this summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni in a red floral saree is giving us major goals for a traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal in a muted pink floral saree with her lovely smile making our feed beautiful just like her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

