PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's airport style DECODED; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is also one of the most stylish actresses down South. Given the fact that she has an amazing outlook on fashion, check out some of her stylish airport looks.
Updated: December 20, 2019 04:22 pm
Samantha Akkineni's airport looks on point
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is also one of the most stylish actresses down South. She surely knows how to ace Indian, as well as, western outfits with ease and perfection. Samantha is a fashion queen and wows us with every look without a doubt. Be it going all casual or slaying it in a traditional look, Samantha is absolutely at the top of her style game. One can easily draw inspiration from the actress' various stylish looks. Speaking about her airport style, Samantha knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. She always adds her own glam to her looks making it worth noting. The Oh! Baby actress is one hell of a stunner and we are totally in love with her airport style. Given the fact that she has an amazing outlook on fashion and also hardly fails to impress the fashion police, check out some of her stylish airport looks. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Nailing the casual look
Dressed in an "All You Need Is Love" grey sweatshirt and boyfriend jeans, Samantha nailed the casual airport look. Also, she looks pretty in her no makeup look.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Style goals
The Super Deluxe actress opted for a blue top, ripped jeans and completed her airport look with sunglasses and a pair of earrings. She also carried a travel bag.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Keeps it chic
Samantha is looking beautifully stylish in a cherry print co-ords.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Casual yet stylish
As we mentioned earlier, Samantha knows how to add her own glam to her looks and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Rocking the desi outfit
Dressed in a yellow outfit, Samantha is looking gorgeous. She completed her look with sindoor and sunglasses and went without makeup.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Denim on denim
We love the actress' all denim look. What about you?
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Fashion Queen
The actress' casual look is eye-pleasing. She completed her casual look with an off-white sling bag and sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
At her stylish best
The South beauty looks absolutely pretty in an all-white outfit.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Simplicity at its best
Dressed in a plain off-shoulder dress, Samantha's airport look is worth taking note of.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Comfy travel outfit
Samantha looks stunning in a mustard yellow shrug paired up with a pair of black palazzos embellished with a belt.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
