PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's airport style DECODED; Check it out

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is also one of the most stylish actresses down South. Given the fact that she has an amazing outlook on fashion, check out some of her stylish airport looks.
10788 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 04:22 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni photos

    Samantha Akkineni's airport looks on point

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is also one of the most stylish actresses down South. She surely knows how to ace Indian, as well as, western outfits with ease and perfection. Samantha is a fashion queen and wows us with every look without a doubt. Be it going all casual or slaying it in a traditional look, Samantha is absolutely at the top of her style game. One can easily draw inspiration from the actress' various stylish looks. Speaking about her airport style, Samantha knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. She always adds her own glam to her looks making it worth noting. The Oh! Baby actress is one hell of a stunner and we are totally in love with her airport style. Given the fact that she has an amazing outlook on fashion and also hardly fails to impress the fashion police, check out some of her stylish airport looks. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni photos

    Nailing the casual look

    Dressed in an "All You Need Is Love" grey sweatshirt and boyfriend jeans, Samantha nailed the casual airport look. Also, she looks pretty in her no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni photos

    Style goals

    The Super Deluxe actress opted for a blue top, ripped jeans and completed her airport look with sunglasses and a pair of earrings. She also carried a travel bag.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni photos

    Keeps it chic

    Samantha is looking beautifully stylish in a cherry print co-ords.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni pics

    Casual yet stylish

    As we mentioned earlier, Samantha knows how to add her own glam to her looks and this pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni pics

    Rocking the desi outfit

    Dressed in a yellow outfit, Samantha is looking gorgeous. She completed her look with sindoor and sunglasses and went without makeup.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni pics

    Denim on denim

    We love the actress' all denim look. What about you?

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni latest pics

    Fashion Queen

    The actress' casual look is eye-pleasing. She completed her casual look with an off-white sling bag and sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 11
    At her stylish best

    At her stylish best

    The South beauty looks absolutely pretty in an all-white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 10 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni latest pics

    Simplicity at its best

    Dressed in a plain off-shoulder dress, Samantha's airport look is worth taking note of.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 11 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni latest photos

    Comfy travel outfit

    Samantha looks stunning in a mustard yellow shrug paired up with a pair of black palazzos embellished with a belt.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

