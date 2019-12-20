PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's airport style DECODED; Check it out

1 / 11

Samantha Akkineni's airport looks on point

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. She is also one of the most stylish actresses down South. She surely knows how to ace Indian, as well as, western outfits with ease and perfection. Samantha is a fashion queen and wows us with every look without a doubt. Be it going all casual or slaying it in a traditional look, Samantha is absolutely at the top of her style game. One can easily draw inspiration from the actress' various stylish looks. Speaking about her airport style, Samantha knows how to keep it casual yet stylish. She always adds her own glam to her looks making it worth noting. The Oh! Baby actress is one hell of a stunner and we are totally in love with her airport style. Given the fact that she has an amazing outlook on fashion and also hardly fails to impress the fashion police, check out some of her stylish airport looks. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand