On quitting films to casting couch, Samantha Akkineni's INTERESTING statements that took the internet by storm
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought-after and finest actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only known for her impeccable acting chops but also her fearless and candid interviews. Here are times when the star made the most amazing candid revelations.
Updated: May 26, 2020 04:51 pm
Samantha Akkineni's honest revelations
Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. The actress has delivered the best performances in several films including Dookudu, the family dramas Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi and AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. On the personal front, the superstar married her debut film co-star Naga Chaitanya and they are amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. Samantha and Naga first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple's chemistry was loved by many. Samantha and Naga's growing closeness started getting noticed and since then their dating rumours started creating a buzz on the internet. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017. They are lovingly called by their fans as 'ChaySam' and their social media PDA is too adorable for words. Post their wedding, Samantha was invited as a guest on the chat show, Famously Filmfare wherein she revealed about times things were difficult between them. She said, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space." Getting back to her professional front, she has also been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for her film Mahanati at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne! Samantha has been a part of blockbusters like Super Deluxe, A Aa, Rangasthalam, Mahanati to name a few. The diva is also known for her candid, fearless and sassy personality as she time and again makes headlines for her statements. From giving it back to the trolls to making it big in the industry, have a look at her interesting revelations.
Getting trolled after marriage
Jaanu actress said in an interview that the first time she wore something revealing after her wedding, she was trolled ruthlessly. She told Hyderabad Times, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It's all about taking that first step."
A sassy reply to a fan when she was questioned about her pregnancy
During an interactive session with fans, an excited fan enquired about her pregnancy by posting “When your kid will come?" Samantha gave an epic reply. She replied, “For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I'm gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2022)”
Samantha's take on the casting couch
In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress spoke about the casting couch controversy. She said, “Not only in films, casting couch is there in every industry. I can’t comment about each and everyone’s virtue or qualities. There will be a few black sheep. But I am working in Tamil and Telugu industry for the last eight years. My first film was a hit and I didn’t have much of a struggle.”
Making it big in a male-dominated industry
Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood and Kollywood. She opened up in an interview about it as she said, "In a very male-dominated industry, you are struggling to make a mark for yourself. It's very hard for any woman in the industry. I just hope that it symbolises that we could have our own spaces irrespective of the heroes we work with."
Her fun revelation about her husband Naga Chaitanya
During a fun chat show interaction, the South beauty was asked to reveal three of her bedroom secrets, she denied. However, the host said, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage, now let me put it this way, what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.” To which Sam said, “Pillow is the 1st wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us.”
When she dismissed the rumours of her break from acting
Samantha was once quoted as saying that she will be taking a break from movies after 2-3 years. However, at an event, Samantha clarified that her statement was misquoted. She said, "I never meant to say that I would say goodbye to the film industry in three years. As an actress, I have been around for over 10 years. It is a big deal in the film industry, where female actors have not enjoyed a long career. You can't plan a few things. But it's not about retirement."
