On quitting films to casting couch, Samantha Akkineni's INTERESTING statements that took the internet by storm

Samantha Akkineni's honest revelations

Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. The actress has delivered the best performances in several films including Dookudu, the family dramas Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi and AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. On the personal front, the superstar married her debut film co-star Naga Chaitanya and they are amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. Samantha and Naga first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple's chemistry was loved by many. Samantha and Naga's growing closeness started getting noticed and since then their dating rumours started creating a buzz on the internet. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017. They are lovingly called by their fans as 'ChaySam' and their social media PDA is too adorable for words. Post their wedding, Samantha was invited as a guest on the chat show, Famously Filmfare wherein she revealed about times things were difficult between them. She said, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space." Getting back to her professional front, she has also been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for her film Mahanati at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne! Samantha has been a part of blockbusters like Super Deluxe, A Aa, Rangasthalam, Mahanati to name a few. The diva is also known for her candid, fearless and sassy personality as she time and again makes headlines for her statements. From giving it back to the trolls to making it big in the industry, have a look at her interesting revelations.

Photo Credit : Instagram