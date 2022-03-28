Samantha is an absolute nature-lover and these PICS are proof

    Samantha amidst nature

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of substance and takes whatever life throws at her with her head high. The star believes in being fit not just physically, but also mentally. Spending time amidst nature is considered one of the most effective ways of keeping one's negative emotions at bay. Samantha is preoccupied with her work commitments at the moment but time and again the Yashoda actress has taken to the wild for a moment in solitude. She not only enjoys the gifts of Mother Nature herself but also posts a few glimpses of her time with her fans, so they can also draw from her positive energy. Today, we will look back at some of the times when Samantha became one with the environment and provided her supporters with some lifestyle goals. Let us take a moment and revisit some of the soothing stills shares by the Shaakuntalam star over the years.

    Enjoying the sunset

    Samantha can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset with her buddy.

    Hugging the tree

    The actress is cuteness personified as she hugs a lush green tree in the park.

    Enjoying the view

    The star poses for the camera as she enjoys the view during her trip to Switzerland.

    Enjoying the water

    Samantha cannot contain her smile as she enjoys the water during a river rafting session.

    Goofing around

    The actress can be seen on an adventure as she explores the wild.

