Samantha Akkineni: 10 looks you need to try out if you have short hair like the South beauty

1 / 11

10 looks to tryout if you have a short hairstyle like Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of those actresses in the South Film industry who is known to take her style statements seriously. The actress who sports the most uncommon styles during various promotions of her films never fails to surprise her fans with her looks for the same. Last year, for her movie Oh! Baby which was yet another blockbuster of the actress was seen donning a bob hairstyle throughout the movie. Hairstyles are something most of the actresses are a bit skeptical to experiment with but Sam pulled off the shorter hairstyle with confidence. Her movie Oh! Baby was about an elderly woman who gets transformed into her youthful self after clicking her picture in a studio. Sharing about her vintage look from the movie, Sam shared "When the older woman becomes young, she dresses from the memory of what was cool and fashionable when she was young. She goes to a hairdresser and asks for a big bob, like the one sported by an actress of that era. We planned the costumes with a vintage vibe." Samantha's stylish looks in her shorter hairstyle can be your inspiration for summer this year if you too have a shorter hairstyle like the star. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram