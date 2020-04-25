X
Samantha Akkineni: 10 looks you need to try out if you have short hair like the South beauty

Samantha Akkineni: 10 looks you need to try out if you have short hair like the South beauty

If you are a girl with a short hairstyle and often face issues styling yourself, steal these stylish looks sported by South superstar Samantha Akkineni.
1014 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    10 looks to tryout if you have a short hairstyle like Samantha Akkineni

    10 looks to tryout if you have a short hairstyle like Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni is one of those actresses in the South Film industry who is known to take her style statements seriously. The actress who sports the most uncommon styles during various promotions of her films never fails to surprise her fans with her looks for the same. Last year, for her movie Oh! Baby which was yet another blockbuster of the actress was seen donning a bob hairstyle throughout the movie. Hairstyles are something most of the actresses are a bit skeptical to experiment with but Sam pulled off the shorter hairstyle with confidence. Her movie Oh! Baby was about an elderly woman who gets transformed into her youthful self after clicking her picture in a studio. Sharing about her vintage look from the movie, Sam shared "When the older woman becomes young, she dresses from the memory of what was cool and fashionable when she was young. She goes to a hairdresser and asks for a big bob, like the one sported by an actress of that era. We planned the costumes with a vintage vibe." Samantha's stylish looks in her shorter hairstyle can be your inspiration for summer this year if you too have a shorter hairstyle like the star. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Team up your favourite jhumkas

    Team up your favourite jhumkas

    You can blow dry your hair and add wear a choker neckpiece with heavy jhumkas for the next wedding you have to attend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Curl up that bob

    Curl up that bob

    Add a vintage look to your stylish bob with curls and side parting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Add that

    Add that " WOW" factor to your stylish hairstyle

    Opt for a natural look and go for a natural clean beauty look as well. Play more attention to the accessories to create a stylish impression.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Play with highlights

    Play with highlights

    The actress in a sunkissed picture from her vacation, we love the way she has her on one side and the beautiful caramel highlights of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Bring in the Marilyn Monroe look back

    Bring in the Marilyn Monroe look back

    Add a good red lipstick to your collection to get this classic look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Add a bandana to get those vacation feels

    Add a bandana to get those vacation feels

    Sam looks effortlessly stylish in a fur coat with her hairstyle on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Experiment with pins

    Experiment with pins

    Add more fun to your stylish hairstyle by teaming them up with bobby pins like the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Perfect hair to try experimental beauty looks

    Perfect hair to try experimental beauty looks

    The actress in a smokey eye beauty look and we love this tanned look of the diva, also her messy hair is like a cherry on top for this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Try asymmetrical tops and blouses

    Try asymmetrical tops and blouses

    Sam in an asymmetrical blue printed blouse and gorgeous blue and white saree for her movie promotion.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Best thing about this look?

    Best thing about this look?

    This super chic bob hairstyle just looks good with everything even when you are at your home chilling with a cup of coffee like the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

