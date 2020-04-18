Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress broke the internet with her floral outfits

1 / 11

The many floral outfits of South superstar Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most famous and successful South film actresses in the country currently. Given her history of back to back hits, the diva's social media account is an insight for her fans to know more about her personal life along with some amazing fashion choices that have received a thumbs up every time the "Jaanu" actress experimented with something new. The actress reveals her fashionista side with her numerous promotions looks, vacation looks and her noteworthy beauty looks as well. There are some styles that she carried out and even left Bollywood actors amused. On the work front, the word is out that one of the most awaited projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu will no longer have the actress in the movie since she backed out of the project. The movie would have been the first-ever film to have both the female superstars of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in it. If you are planning what to wear for a brunch with your girlfriends post this lockdown period, we have these perfect summer floral outfits of Samantha's which can help you glam up. Check out these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram