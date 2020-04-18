/
Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress broke the internet with her floral outfits
Samantha Akkineni is surely one of the most fashionable actresses in the South film industry. The actress' love for floral prints is evident with these 10 stunning outfits she donned and you can steal some of her styling tips this summer.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: April 18, 2020 02:21 pm
1 / 11
The many floral outfits of South superstar Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most famous and successful South film actresses in the country currently. Given her history of back to back hits, the diva's social media account is an insight for her fans to know more about her personal life along with some amazing fashion choices that have received a thumbs up every time the "Jaanu" actress experimented with something new. The actress reveals her fashionista side with her numerous promotions looks, vacation looks and her noteworthy beauty looks as well. There are some styles that she carried out and even left Bollywood actors amused. On the work front, the word is out that one of the most awaited projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu will no longer have the actress in the movie since she backed out of the project. The movie would have been the first-ever film to have both the female superstars of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in it. If you are planning what to wear for a brunch with your girlfriends post this lockdown period, we have these perfect summer floral outfits of Samantha's which can help you glam up. Check out these photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Yellow skater dress with a high ponytail
Unless your inner happy child with skater dresses and high school hairstyles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Bridesmaid duties on point
Best outfit to don for a summer wedding, with the perfect hairdo this organza floral saree is just so easy to carry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Play with prints
When Sam brought a twist to the traditional saree with a white shirt blouse and floral printed saree with a high waisted belt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Sport a two piece outfit with vibrant colour and prints
We love this holiday look for Sam's with her hair let down naturally.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
A three piece outfit with stripes and prints
Sam mixes fun and boss lady vibes with this skirt and crop top along with cape.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Off shoulder yellow frilled dress
She lets out her fun side with this beautiful picture along with her yellow dress styled to perfection with a belt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Can it get cuter than this?
Sam's lavender dress with small printed flowers is just so easy to carry and we love this braided hairstyle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Another outfit for our summer wedding
A mix of shimmer and embroidery, this outfit is perfect for an outdoor summer wedding.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Playing with polka
A stunning puffed top with floral printed white skirt is just perfect for that date you have been wanting to go for so long post quarantine.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Floral embroidered blouse
Sam sports a pink saree with a blouse which has some heavy floral embroidery in shimmer, this kind of styling can get all eyes on you this wedding season.
Photo Credit : Instagram
