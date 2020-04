1 / 6

Samantha Akkineni savage replies to trolls

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved celebrities of the South Film industry. She manages to grab attention as soon as she uploads any picture of herself on her social media. She recently made headlines for an adorable picture of hubby, Chaitanya Akkineni and her pet during their quarantine also another major news was that after the announcement of her next project, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with none other than Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the actress stepped out of the project.The actress who is known for her beauty, incredible talent and stunning fashion statements was last seen in the movie, Jaanu. By delivering commendable performances in film such as Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Mersal among others, Samantha has proved her mettle as an actress. Up next, Samantha's kitty is full with movies and the actress is currently in a happy space professionally. The actress' fashion sense is always on point. Be it slaying in a saree or rocking a casual avatar, Samantha's style game is always impressive and noteworthy. As we all know how social media opens the doors for an interactive platform between a celeb and his fans, sometimes things get nasty and people start trolling celebs too. Samantha however is an exceptional celeb as she did hit back to her haters. Find out how.

Photo Credit : Instagram