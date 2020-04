1 / 7

How Samantha made our jaws drop in these stunning red outfits

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry. She is loved for her cheerful and fun nature by her fans. The actress is an avid social media user and blesses our feed every now and then with her stunning photos. Samantha always manages to make headlines for her new projects or her beauty and fashion looks. Recently, fans were however disappointed when the word was out that one of the most awaited projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will no longer have the actress in the movie since she backed out of the project. The movie would have been the first-ever film to have Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in it. The reason for Samantha backing out of the project is unknown. The actress who is usually quite active on social media hasn't given out any official statement about the same either. Samantha is always appreciated for her fashion sense. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. Today, have a look at these red outfits sported by the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram