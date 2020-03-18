Samantha Akkineni: 7 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' travel wardrobe
Samantha Akkineni: 7 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' travel wardrobe
Samantha Akkineni is one of the commendable actresses down South. Apart from being a powerful star, she is also considered to be a style icon. When it comes to style, Samantha Akkineni is always dressed to the nines. Today, we list down seven outfits that we would want to steal from her travel wardrobe.
Written By
Mamta Naik
1955 reads
Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2020 11:09 am
Add new comment