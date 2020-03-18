Home
Samantha Akkineni: 7 Outfits we would want to STEAL from the actress' travel wardrobe

Samantha Akkineni is one of the commendable actresses down South. Apart from being a powerful star, she is also considered to be a style icon. When it comes to style, Samantha Akkineni is always dressed to the nines. Today, we list down seven outfits that we would want to steal from her travel wardrobe.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2020 11:09 am
  • 1 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni is one of the commendable actresses down South. Apart from being a powerful star, she is also considered to be a style icon. When it comes to style, Samantha Akkineni is always dressed to the nines. The stunning actress knows how to pull off any look and is also one such celebrity who experiments with fashion. Over the years, Samantha has served us many fashionable looks. Be it an airport or travel style, Samantha has good taste in fashion. The Majili actress has the best travel style and her social media posts are proof of the same. Her travel style is easy to take inspiration from. Right from keeping it as casual as possible to going OTT, Samantha does it all! Today, we list down seven outfits that we would want to steal from her travel wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    We love this look of the diva!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    This look is a perfect steal. Do you agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The actress' style is on the point plus her smile steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Samantha is looking stunning in this magenta pink coloured mini dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The Oh! Baby actress has her own style and we love this simple yet stylish look of hers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    This look is a complete steal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

