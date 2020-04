1 / 8

How Samantha made our jaws drop in these stunning shimmer and shine outfits

Samantha Akkineni is being missed terribly ever since she went missing in action from her social media accounts. The actress had previously shared a picture of her husband Chaitanya Akkineni with her pet dog on her Instagram; the diva is an avid social media user and blesses our feed every now and then with her stunning photos. The South diva's cheerful and fun nature is a hit among her fans. Samantha's kitty is full of projects. Apart from her stint in films, Samantha is known for her style and fitness. The actress's fashion sense is always on point. Be it slaying in a saree or rocking a casual avatar, Samantha's style game always surprises her fans. The actress won hearts with her film, Jaanu. The actress took her promotional strategy to another level when she sported a white organza saree with "Jaanu" printed all over it. And that was not the first time she made headlines with her time. Today, we have these sequin outfits donned by the actress whilst giving us lessons on how to slay in them.

Photo Credit : Instagram