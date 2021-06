1 / 6

Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya Akkineni’s adorable pictures

Samantha Akkineni is a highly popular South actress. Fans adore the actor’s relationship with her husband-actor Chaitanya Akkineni and are in complete awe of their fairytale love story. The couple met each other for the first time on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave. Both of them were in a relationship with others, at the time, but nothing could stop the two from becoming friends. Later, they reunited for 2014’s Autonagar Surya and love started to brew between them on the sets of this movie. The celebrity couple took over eight years after meeting each other for the first time to confess how they feel for each other. Even though there were many rumours about them being in a relationship as they were often spotted with each other at many events, it wasn't until early 2016 that Samantha and Chaitanya openly spoke about their relationship, making it publically official. After getting engaged on January 29, 2017, the couple tied the knot on October 7, 2017. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Samantha Akkineni and Chay Akkineni that shows their love for each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram