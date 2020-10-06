Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Anniversary Special: The most stylish moments of the star couple

As Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are all set to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary, let's take a look at some of their most stylish moments.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 10:32 am
  • 1 / 10
    An ode to Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya stylish moments

    From making a debut together to being one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have come a long way. The two met on sets of the film Yeh Maaya Chesave's sets (2009) which was their debut movie as well. Their camaraderie has turned into sizzling chemistry on-screen. It is during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014), that sparks flew in between. But it was in 2015 that fans saw the actress' birthday wish for Naga that grabbed the attention. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite, always and forever. It's going to be a wonderful year," he responded, calling her "Paapa" and indicated to the world the cute nickname he had for the actress. After dating for more than 2 years, the two tied the knot on 7th October 2017. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most powerful and loved couples in the South film industry. The two have always spoken highly about each other in various interviews. On their social media, you can see a display of their love for each other through various posts they keep sharing of each other. Also, their fun banters with each other always keep making headlines. Today as the couple celebrates their 3rd wedding anniversary in a special way, let's take a look at some of their most stylish moments together.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Mehendi sessions

    The couple attends a close aide's wedding ceremony in their stylish avatar

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Ibiza has its own views

    The duo sunbathes in their yacht in Ibiza.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    The duo enjoys their vacation in the UK with the warmest smiles as they twin in black.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Energetic Baaratis

    How adorably Chay looks at the enthusiastic Sam here.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Yacht life is the best life

    The duo shares a hug as they get captured in a beautiful frame here.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Date night ready

    How cute are these two ? We love their look here.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The denim on denim look

    The two twins in their denim shirts yet again.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Party nights with the most fun person

    The duo turns up in a simple yet stylish look for a party.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Hugs and kisses!

    Look at that smile of Samantha's face as she hugs Naga in this picture.

    Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram

