Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Anniversary Special: The most stylish moments of the star couple

An ode to Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya stylish moments

From making a debut together to being one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have come a long way. The two met on sets of the film Yeh Maaya Chesave's sets (2009) which was their debut movie as well. Their camaraderie has turned into sizzling chemistry on-screen. It is during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014), that sparks flew in between. But it was in 2015 that fans saw the actress' birthday wish for Naga that grabbed the attention. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite, always and forever. It's going to be a wonderful year," he responded, calling her "Paapa" and indicated to the world the cute nickname he had for the actress. After dating for more than 2 years, the two tied the knot on 7th October 2017. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most powerful and loved couples in the South film industry. The two have always spoken highly about each other in various interviews. On their social media, you can see a display of their love for each other through various posts they keep sharing of each other. Also, their fun banters with each other always keep making headlines. Today as the couple celebrates their 3rd wedding anniversary in a special way, let's take a look at some of their most stylish moments together.

Photo Credit : samantha akkkineni's instagram