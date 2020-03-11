Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's FAMILY moments give us an insight into their relationship; See Photos

1 / 8

Check out these stunning family photos of the Akkineni's

Samantha Akkineni's social media is filled with delightful photos of herself in different moods from her vacation photos, promotion photos to pictures with her pets. The actress who is one of the most talented and loved female stars in the South film industry was last seen in the movie, Jaanu which was again a blockbuster. Samantha is married into one of the most influential families of the South film industry, The Akkineni's. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married on 7 October 2017 and post their marriage the two never fail to give us couple goals. One of the best things both of them do is that they keep blessing our feed with amazing family get-togethers where we get to witness Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna. Today have a look at some of the unmissable family pictures of the Akkineni's.

Photo Credit : Instagram