Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's FAMILY moments give us an insight into their relationship; See Photos

Check out these photos of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya with their family which speaks a lot about the bond they share.
    Check out these stunning family photos of the Akkineni's

    Check out these stunning family photos of the Akkineni's

    Samantha Akkineni's social media is filled with delightful photos of herself in different moods from her vacation photos, promotion photos to pictures with her pets. The actress who is one of the most talented and loved female stars in the South film industry was last seen in the movie, Jaanu which was again a blockbuster. Samantha is married into one of the most influential families of the South film industry, The Akkineni's. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married on 7 October 2017 and post their marriage the two never fail to give us couple goals. One of the best things both of them do is that they keep blessing our feed with amazing family get-togethers where we get to witness Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna. Today have a look at some of the unmissable family pictures of the Akkineni's.

    The Akkinenis enjoying a blissful staycation

    The Akkinenis enjoying a blissful staycation

    The family is all smiles as they enjoy their vacation.

    A stroll down the memory lane

    A stroll down the memory lane

    A throwback picture to the time Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were just about to get married.

    One with the megastar in the family

    One with the megastar in the family

    The couple is all smiles as they get clicked with Akkineni Nagarjuna.

    Always together through thick and thin

    Always together through thick and thin

    The wholesome and awesome family picture is mandatory on special days.

    All set to sail

    All set to sail

    The family enjoys a mini-vacation together despite busy work schedules.

    The classy Akkinenis

    The classy Akkinenis

    The stunners are born with the perfect genes and Samantha is just the perfect addition.

    The greatest of all time

    The greatest of all time

    Samantha looks like a happy kid as she gets clicked with her husband Naga Chaitanya and father in law Nagarjuna.

