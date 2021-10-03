Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's quotes on their relationship that will leave fans teary eyed

1 / 6

Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya’s quotes

In an unfortunate turn of events, South couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday, October 2. The duo issued a joint statement to make their divorce official and thereby sending fans in a major state of shock. Love bloomed between the two, when they collaborated for the South film, Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for several years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January 2017. The couple finally sealed the deal in a grand wedding ceremony that was held in Goa in October 2017. Now, after remaining married for four years, the couple called it quits and have asked their fans for privacy while they move on separate paths. The statement shared by the two reads, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," read an excerpt from the statement. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support”. In the past there were several instances when the duo openly expressed their love for each other. Here’s a quick rundown of the same.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram