Samantha Akkineni: Braids to low bun; Take inspiration from the star for hairstyles
Samantha Akkineni is a true blue fashionista and one of the finest stars in the South Film Industry. She aces her style game with ease. Check out her collection of terrific hairstyles that you can take inspiration from to style your next look.
Ekta Varma
Updated: May 15, 2020 01:39 pm
1 / 11
Samantha Akkineni's various hairstyles that you can opt for
Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. She made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha Akkineni went on to deliver the best performances in several films including Dookudu, the family dramas Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi and AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. Samantha Akkineni is also really active on social media and her Instagram feed is an absolute treat to the eyes! From her sun-kissed pictures to sans makeup looks, gorgeous embellished lehenga appearances to her exotic vacay pics, her social media is delightful just like her! She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown and keeps sharing the most amazing moments on her feed which are an absolute joy to escape you from the boredom of quarantine. She is a major style icon for many and there's no denying it. The actress makes sure she is styled to perfection with her hair and makeup on point. Here are her best hairstyles which you can take inspiration from to style your next looks like a pro!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Stylish braids
She looks effortlessly chic in head to toe blue accessorised with a powerful Gucci belt and stylish braids for perfect hair look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
A ponytail is the comfiest look ever
The Southern beauty paired her stunning dress with white Christian Louboutin pumps. Hair in a ponytail, pink lips and statement earrings finished out her looked perfectly.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Wavy open hair never goes wrong
The actress never fails to grab our attention with her amazing and unique style statement. Keeping her makeup minimal, Sam looked perfect in wavy open hairdo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
A poker-straight style
For one of her most stylish looks, the star opted for dark smokey eyes a deep moody lip and dewy makeup which looked gorgeous on her. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight way.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
What a stunner!
Samantha Akkineni picked red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She finished out her look with soft open curls, mild smokey eye, bright lips, bindi and accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Messy braids
As the diva opted for a contemporary saree for Jaanu promotions, for hair, Samantha decided to go with a messy hairdo in a braid.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Gorgeous and how!
Going minimal with her makeup, Samantha completed her lacy dress look with half hair in ponytail, bright lips and delicate earrings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Sleek hairdo
Samantha Akkineni’s sequin bodycon dress is perfect for your best friend’s Cocktail party. The gorgeous actress finished out her look with sleep open hairdo, a thick stroke of eyeliner and neutral makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Nailing the short hair look
For everyone with short hair out there, the diva sets major inspirations to style it like a pro.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
A chic messy bun
For an event, Sam went the traditional route in a yellow, floral embroidered motif saree that she paired with matching blouse from Raw Mango. Hair tied up in a low bun, a pair of earrings and simple makeup rounded her look out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
