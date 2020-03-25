Coronavirus updates
Samantha Akkineni: From Chanel earrings to Louis Vuitton belt, a look at the actress' accessories collection

Check out these accessories of superstar Samantha Akkineni, from beautiful earrings to stunning neckpieces. Check them out.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: March 25, 2020 02:43 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni's accessories reveals her style sense again

    Samantha Akkineni's accessories reveals her style sense again

    Samantha Akkineni is surely the queen of social media in South film industry, the actress recently shared a picture of her husband with her pet napping and its one of the cutest things we have witnessed in this quarantine period. Earlier the word was out that one of the most awaited projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu will no longer have the actress in the movie since she backed out of the project. The movie would have been the first-ever film to have both the female superstars of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in it. The reason for Samantha backing out of the project is yet to be revealed. The actress who is usually quite active on social media hasn't given out any official statement about the same either. Samantha is one of the most loved South actresses known for her talent as an actress, beauty and style sense. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. Today, we have these unique accesories sported by the actress in her recent looks which have totally won our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Adding charm with this pearl neck piece

    Adding charm with this pearl neck piece

    The actress looks splendid in this look and the pearl neckpiece is a real game-changer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    The diamond choker neck piece

    The diamond choker neck piece

    The neckpiece is like the cherry on top for her all white look with this beautiful white saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Another set of drop earrings

    Another set of drop earrings

    Elegant and stylish at the same time perfect for a traditional and formal look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Hello from Chanel

    Hello from Chanel

    The actress adds that glamour factor to a simple white shirt with her Chanel earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The iconic hoop earrings

    The iconic hoop earrings

    The "must haves" in every girl's wardrobe in terms of accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Belt from Louis Vuitton

    Belt from Louis Vuitton

    Adding the dash of luxury to a simple black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Queen of Gucci gang

    Queen of Gucci gang

    Adding the glamour quotient with this stylish Gucci belt.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

