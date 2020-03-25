Samantha Akkineni: From Chanel earrings to Louis Vuitton belt, a look at the actress' accessories collection

1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni's accessories reveals her style sense again

Samantha Akkineni is surely the queen of social media in South film industry, the actress recently shared a picture of her husband with her pet napping and its one of the cutest things we have witnessed in this quarantine period. Earlier the word was out that one of the most awaited projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu will no longer have the actress in the movie since she backed out of the project. The movie would have been the first-ever film to have both the female superstars of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in it. The reason for Samantha backing out of the project is yet to be revealed. The actress who is usually quite active on social media hasn't given out any official statement about the same either. Samantha is one of the most loved South actresses known for her talent as an actress, beauty and style sense. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. Today, we have these unique accesories sported by the actress in her recent looks which have totally won our hearts.

Photo Credit : Instagram