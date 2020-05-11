Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni: Check out these PICS of the South star which prove she loves to sport a good set of co ord

Samantha Akkineni's fashion choices have both been surprising and inspiring and today we have these amazing co ord sets she has been spotted wearing for her holidays, events and to promotions of her movies. Check them out
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these stunning co ord sets of the diva

    Check out these stunning co ord sets of the diva

    South siren Samantha Akkineni recently shared a heartfelt note on the current Coronavirus situation with a heartfelt note to her fans. The actress urges people to think, how to make the best use of the present time. Samantha Akkineni shares a post saying that it is not necessary to write a blockbuster book, nor is it important for people to try very hard to be in the best physical condition or launch a podcast during this time. The Majili actress posted a post that also inspires people to learn about ways to make free time more successful. Will people enjoy making art for the purpose of doing it or should waste time only enjoying life and being curious about what it has to bring in the days ahead. The Oh Baby! actress also shared a post about the Vizag gas leak. The actress shared on her Instagram post that it was heart-breaking to see what was happening in Vizag. Samantha also wrote that she is praying and trusting that this situation can be resolved soon. Many actors from the South extended their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan shared a post about the tragic Vizag incident too. The actress who recently celebrated her birthday shared some adorable photos. The actress also made headlines when a video of Sitara (Mahesh Babu's daughter) back in 2016 took social media by storm after Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of their little daughter dubsmashed a dialogue of Samantha Akkineni from Mahesh Babu's hit movie Brahmotsavam. Much like movies, fashion trends are something similar in Bollywood and Tollywood as well. South powerhouse Samantha Akkineni, for example, pulled off her promotional game to the next level when she wore an organza saree with Jaanu written across it. Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry. She is loved for her cheerful and fun nature by her fans. Samantha always manages to make headlines for her new projects or her beauty and fashion looks. Samantha is always appreciated for her fashion sense. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. The south actress has time and again proved that she is ahead of her peers with her fashion choices. One outfit that she killed it in, was the yellow net dress tht she wore nothing but a corset-style nude bodysuit under, making for one of her edgiest looks ever. Today, have a look at these interesting co ord outfits sported by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    The perfect blend of beauty

    The perfect blend of beauty

    The actress in a multi color skirt and top co ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Blush Pink outfit

    Blush Pink outfit

    The actress in a pink crop top and flowy skirt looking pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Denim on denim

    Denim on denim

    Bringing 90s back with these bell bottoms and the dramatic puffed sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Majestic mustard colour

    Majestic mustard colour

    Sam in an interesting tunic with matching pants sporting her pretty smile which blends with this outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Bringing a twist

    Bringing a twist

    The actress in a dreamy blue skirt with a crop top and matching jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Another classic denim look

    Another classic denim look

    We love this hairstyle with her delusional denim look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    A stunning take on polka dots

    A stunning take on polka dots

    Sam in a wrap polka dot top with matching pants for her promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Carrying every look with such ease

    Carrying every look with such ease

    Sam in an abstract printed blazer and pants slaying it like always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Slaying the neutral colours

    Slaying the neutral colours

    The actress in a neutral coloured skirt and top in the shade of soft gold.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Rocking the airport look

    Rocking the airport look

    Sam in a cute airport look with small prints and we are in love with the Louis Vuitton cross body bag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Ruling the printed look

    Ruling the printed look

    The diva in another abstract printed tunic and pants for her promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Slaying the classic look

    Slaying the classic look

    No one can beat the diva in style for sure, her striped pantsuit and her pose are winning in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    We are in love with white now

    We are in love with white now

    Samantha Akkineni rocks the classy holiday look in the all-white outfit from her off shoulder sleeves to her pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Looking vibrant as ever

    Looking vibrant as ever

    The actress wears her mood in this look just like her vibrant personality.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    The absolute stunner

    The absolute stunner

    The diva in a black and white polka pant and top bringing the 60s back with this edgy choice.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

