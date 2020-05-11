/
Samantha Akkineni: Check out these PICS of the South star which prove she loves to sport a good set of co ord
Samantha Akkineni's fashion choices have both been surprising and inspiring and today we have these amazing co ord sets she has been spotted wearing for her holidays, events and to promotions of her movies. Check them out
Check out these stunning co ord sets of the diva
South siren Samantha Akkineni recently shared a heartfelt note on the current Coronavirus situation with a heartfelt note to her fans. The actress urges people to think, how to make the best use of the present time. Samantha Akkineni shares a post saying that it is not necessary to write a blockbuster book, nor is it important for people to try very hard to be in the best physical condition or launch a podcast during this time. The Majili actress posted a post that also inspires people to learn about ways to make free time more successful. Will people enjoy making art for the purpose of doing it or should waste time only enjoying life and being curious about what it has to bring in the days ahead. The Oh Baby! actress also shared a post about the Vizag gas leak. The actress shared on her Instagram post that it was heart-breaking to see what was happening in Vizag. Samantha also wrote that she is praying and trusting that this situation can be resolved soon. Many actors from the South extended their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan shared a post about the tragic Vizag incident too. The actress who recently celebrated her birthday shared some adorable photos. The actress also made headlines when a video of Sitara (Mahesh Babu's daughter) back in 2016 took social media by storm after Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of their little daughter dubsmashed a dialogue of Samantha Akkineni from Mahesh Babu's hit movie Brahmotsavam. Much like movies, fashion trends are something similar in Bollywood and Tollywood as well. South powerhouse Samantha Akkineni, for example, pulled off her promotional game to the next level when she wore an organza saree with Jaanu written across it. Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry. She is loved for her cheerful and fun nature by her fans. Samantha always manages to make headlines for her new projects or her beauty and fashion looks. Samantha is always appreciated for her fashion sense. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. The south actress has time and again proved that she is ahead of her peers with her fashion choices. One outfit that she killed it in, was the yellow net dress tht she wore nothing but a corset-style nude bodysuit under, making for one of her edgiest looks ever. Today, have a look at these interesting co ord outfits sported by the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The perfect blend of beauty
The actress in a multi color skirt and top co ord set.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Blush Pink outfit
The actress in a pink crop top and flowy skirt looking pretty as ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Denim on denim
Bringing 90s back with these bell bottoms and the dramatic puffed sleeves.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Majestic mustard colour
Sam in an interesting tunic with matching pants sporting her pretty smile which blends with this outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bringing a twist
The actress in a dreamy blue skirt with a crop top and matching jacket.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Another classic denim look
We love this hairstyle with her delusional denim look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A stunning take on polka dots
Sam in a wrap polka dot top with matching pants for her promotional look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Carrying every look with such ease
Sam in an abstract printed blazer and pants slaying it like always.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying the neutral colours
The actress in a neutral coloured skirt and top in the shade of soft gold.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Rocking the airport look
Sam in a cute airport look with small prints and we are in love with the Louis Vuitton cross body bag.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ruling the printed look
The diva in another abstract printed tunic and pants for her promotional look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying the classic look
No one can beat the diva in style for sure, her striped pantsuit and her pose are winning in this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
We are in love with white now
Samantha Akkineni rocks the classy holiday look in the all-white outfit from her off shoulder sleeves to her pants.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Looking vibrant as ever
The actress wears her mood in this look just like her vibrant personality.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The absolute stunner
The diva in a black and white polka pant and top bringing the 60s back with this edgy choice.
Photo Credit : Instagram
