Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood. Check out these experimental pants sported by her which raised the bar of style.
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these stylish pants sported by Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the top female superstars of the South film industry. She has often made headlines with her work and bold personality. The actress has been doing the same even on lockdown. Recently to mark the 20 million followers benchmark on her Instagram, the actress had a unique way of expressing her thankfulness to her followers as she donated to 20 charities just like Natalie Portman did a few days ago for her 7 million followers. Samantha Akkineni also shared how she is polishing her acting skills with some online classes and even gave us a view of her amazing house with a beautiful pool. Samantha Akkineni continues to grace our feed with cute videos of her beloved dog Hash and her husband Naga Chaitanya during quarantine time and time again. Also, the actress shared a series of pictures without makeup that flaunted her naturally glowing skin, which we absolutely loved. On the work front, Samantha will be seen in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, sharing the screen space with Nayanthara. The actress' fashion choices have left us speechless many times. Whether it's her organza white saree with her movie's name " Jaanu" written all over it or her lace bustier yellow dress. Samantha's promotional outfits are always setting a benchmark in style. Today we have some experimental pants she was seen donning. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Shimmer pants with plain white shirt

    How cool is this look which Sam styled with straight cut shimmer pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    White office trousers

    Sam carrying her boss lady look in style with this all white look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Red leather pants

    The red on red look is a winner in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Colourful pattern pants

    The diva stepped out in these multicoloured pants and sleek look, we absolutely loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Denim wide legged pants

    How cute is this! Her iconic all denim look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Being bling pants

    How pretty does she look in this beige set!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Classic black leather pants

    All set to slay in this all black look with leather pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Distressed jeans

    Indoor look book with a pair of denims and of course spending time with Hash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Stunning dotted pants

    All set to travel in style with her fashion on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

