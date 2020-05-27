Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos

1 / 10

Check out these stylish pants sported by Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the top female superstars of the South film industry. She has often made headlines with her work and bold personality. The actress has been doing the same even on lockdown. Recently to mark the 20 million followers benchmark on her Instagram, the actress had a unique way of expressing her thankfulness to her followers as she donated to 20 charities just like Natalie Portman did a few days ago for her 7 million followers. Samantha Akkineni also shared how she is polishing her acting skills with some online classes and even gave us a view of her amazing house with a beautiful pool. Samantha Akkineni continues to grace our feed with cute videos of her beloved dog Hash and her husband Naga Chaitanya during quarantine time and time again. Also, the actress shared a series of pictures without makeup that flaunted her naturally glowing skin, which we absolutely loved. On the work front, Samantha will be seen in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, sharing the screen space with Nayanthara. The actress' fashion choices have left us speechless many times. Whether it's her organza white saree with her movie's name " Jaanu" written all over it or her lace bustier yellow dress. Samantha's promotional outfits are always setting a benchmark in style. Today we have some experimental pants she was seen donning. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram