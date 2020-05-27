/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood. Check out these experimental pants sported by her which raised the bar of style.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4489 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 27, 2020 11:22 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment