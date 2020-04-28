X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her

The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her

As the reigning queen of Telugu and Tamil film industry Samantha Akkineni turns a year older, have a look at these reasons why we are so much in love with her.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: April 28, 2020 07:15 am
  • 1 / 9
    Why is Samantha Akkineni an unbeatable star in South film industry? Here are the answers

    Why is Samantha Akkineni an unbeatable star in South film industry? Here are the answers

    Samantha Akkineni turns 33 today and as we speak, the stunning South beauty is will be spending her birthday this year indoors with her husband actor Chaitanya Akkineni at her home. The internet is already flooding with wishes like 'Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni" throughout twitter and Instagram with her millions of fans wishing her good wishes on her big day. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have worked together in three films Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, and Majili. Samantha is one of the most popular actress in the South film industry thanks to her hard work over all these years. The actress has earned fans not only in the South but all over the nation due to her remarkable roles. Samantha Akkineni, who has carved a niche in the Tollywood, is all set to venture into the Hindi industry and the digital platform now. The Telugu actress has been roped in for Manoj Bajpayee starred web series The Family Man season 2. Samantha has been quite excited about the web series and has been working hard for the same. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the much talked about web series, Samantha revealed that she has wrapped the shooting of the same in January 2020 and called it an unforgettable experience. Some matches are truly made in heaven, back in 2010 newcomers, then Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya Akkineni made their acting debut with Ye Maaya Chesave. While Sam was an absolute outsider, Chay was the song of a South Megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna and he has to a long list of expectations to fulfill. Sam was spotted by filmmaker Ravi Varman towards the end of her commerce college when she began modeling. The two did not start dating immediately post their first film but rumours of the two young actors dating started making rounds in 2015 and finally in 2017, the two tied the knot at a grand affair in the beautiful town of Goa. The actress was yet another superstar added to the Akkineni family. Post marriage, she had to face some criticism from netizens on social media where she was trolled for her swimwear during a vacation, She told Hyderabad Times, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It's all about taking that first step. I'm not going to say that I did something brave. I was scared of the repercussions and of the trolling. But at the same, I told myself that things have to change and I'm going to do as much as I can to be a part of that change." The actress hit back those trolls and proved she is undoubtedly beautiful but bold as well. The actress is not just a magician on screen but her social media is a hub for anyone who wants to be inspired for her style and fashion statements. The actress never fails to surprise her fans with her experimental looks in real and reel life. Having said enough, we have summed up these reasons why everyone is talking about this gorgeous South superstar all the time, read on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Beauty with brains

    Beauty with brains

    The actress' modest nature is a great hit among all her co-stars as well her fans and her smart answers during interviews prove that she is worth the fame

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Her impeccable fashion choices

    Her impeccable fashion choices

    If you haven't stalked her Instagram profile yet! The diva is an epitome of grace and style from high-end accessories to experimental outfit choices that always receive a thumbs up from the fashion police.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Her perfect balance of professional and personal commitments

    Her perfect balance of professional and personal commitments

    Her social media is a hub for all the beautiful Akkineni family get-togethers and we love it every time the family goes on a vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    With every role, she challenges the actor within herself

    With every role, she challenges the actor within herself

    Her evolution from a newcomer to a hitmaker is not destiny but immense hard work, with every new movie and role she surprises her audience with her onscreen performances.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Working In Two Big Industries

    Working In Two Big Industries

    She is now a prominent figure in two of the biggest film industries in the country. The Telugu and Tamil film industries both have her name as one of the top actors now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Time and again when she reveals her sassy side

    Time and again when she reveals her sassy side

    The actress never feared to speak her mind and no one can stop her once she makes her mind to give it back to those who truly deserve it. From giving sassy answers to trolls on social media to speaking up for what's right. She proves that she is not just a pretty face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Rooting for social causes

    Rooting for social causes

    From standing for the rights of women, backing Me Too movement and making endless contributions, the actress wins hearts for her noble deeds every now and then. Apart from her acting career, she also started her own NGO, Pratyusha Support, to provide medical support for women and children in 2012. She donates her earnings from her brand collabs to films to this NGO.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Versatility

    Versatility

    She is one of those actresses who take their roles very seriously even if it means experimenting with her natural look and her versatility is evident with every role of the actress in the past three years with different genres of movies and back to back hits. Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines
Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan\'s lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover
Malaika Arora: 6 stunning lehenga looks to steal from the gorgeous star
Malaika Arora: 6 stunning lehenga looks to steal from the gorgeous star
Vijay Deverakonda: 10 looks to steal from the actor to keep the quarantine beard post lockdown
Vijay Deverakonda: 10 looks to steal from the actor to keep the quarantine beard post lockdown
Alaya F\'s photos with brother Omar shows her fun and mischievous side; Check them out
Alaya F's photos with brother Omar shows her fun and mischievous side; Check them out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Mira Rajput shared no makeup selfies and showed off her flawless skin; Check out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Mira Rajput shared no makeup selfies and showed off her flawless skin; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement