The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her

Why is Samantha Akkineni an unbeatable star in South film industry? Here are the answers

Samantha Akkineni turns 33 today and as we speak, the stunning South beauty is will be spending her birthday this year indoors with her husband actor Chaitanya Akkineni at her home. The internet is already flooding with wishes like 'Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni" throughout twitter and Instagram with her millions of fans wishing her good wishes on her big day. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have worked together in three films Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, and Majili. Samantha is one of the most popular actress in the South film industry thanks to her hard work over all these years. The actress has earned fans not only in the South but all over the nation due to her remarkable roles. Samantha Akkineni, who has carved a niche in the Tollywood, is all set to venture into the Hindi industry and the digital platform now. The Telugu actress has been roped in for Manoj Bajpayee starred web series The Family Man season 2. Samantha has been quite excited about the web series and has been working hard for the same. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the much talked about web series, Samantha revealed that she has wrapped the shooting of the same in January 2020 and called it an unforgettable experience. Some matches are truly made in heaven, back in 2010 newcomers, then Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya Akkineni made their acting debut with Ye Maaya Chesave. While Sam was an absolute outsider, Chay was the song of a South Megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna and he has to a long list of expectations to fulfill. Sam was spotted by filmmaker Ravi Varman towards the end of her commerce college when she began modeling. The two did not start dating immediately post their first film but rumours of the two young actors dating started making rounds in 2015 and finally in 2017, the two tied the knot at a grand affair in the beautiful town of Goa. The actress was yet another superstar added to the Akkineni family. Post marriage, she had to face some criticism from netizens on social media where she was trolled for her swimwear during a vacation, She told Hyderabad Times, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It's all about taking that first step. I'm not going to say that I did something brave. I was scared of the repercussions and of the trolling. But at the same, I told myself that things have to change and I'm going to do as much as I can to be a part of that change." The actress hit back those trolls and proved she is undoubtedly beautiful but bold as well. The actress is not just a magician on screen but her social media is a hub for anyone who wants to be inspired for her style and fashion statements. The actress never fails to surprise her fans with her experimental looks in real and reel life. Having said enough, we have summed up these reasons why everyone is talking about this gorgeous South superstar all the time, read on.

Photo Credit : Instagram