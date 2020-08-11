Samantha Akkineni: Every single time the South Superstar stole hearts in Raw Mango outfits; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango outfits

Samantha Akkineni is one actor who has been promoting a sustainable lifestyle in every way. The superstar recently made stylish appearances at Rana Daggubati's wedding ceremonies. From the Mehendi ceremony to the main wedding, the actress made sure she made one of the most stunning appearances at her brother in law's wedding. As we know Rana is the first cousin of Chay Akkineni and with a limited guest list due to the ongoing situation, the close ones blessed our feed with some inside photos of Rana's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha Akkineni is leading a productive lifestyle in this lockdown. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy eating recipes. Samantha has been indulging in some online acting courses as well. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. There is no doubt that Samantha Akkineni is the flagbearer of experimental styles in the South film industry. Her recent wedding looks at her family wedding surely blessed the feed of her fans who were missing her stunning looks this lockdown. Today take a look at these stunning outfits the actress donned by Raw Mango.

Photo Credit : Instagram