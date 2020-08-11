Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni: Every single time the South Superstar stole hearts in Raw Mango outfits; See PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni's go to pick for every occasion from Raw Mango has left us surprised. Take a look at these stunning outfits the actress donned from the Indian brand.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: August 11, 2020 09:00 am
    Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango outfits

    Samantha Akkineni is one actor who has been promoting a sustainable lifestyle in every way. The superstar recently made stylish appearances at Rana Daggubati's wedding ceremonies. From the Mehendi ceremony to the main wedding, the actress made sure she made one of the most stunning appearances at her brother in law's wedding. As we know Rana is the first cousin of Chay Akkineni and with a limited guest list due to the ongoing situation, the close ones blessed our feed with some inside photos of Rana's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha Akkineni is leading a productive lifestyle in this lockdown. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy eating recipes. Samantha has been indulging in some online acting courses as well. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. There is no doubt that Samantha Akkineni is the flagbearer of experimental styles in the South film industry. Her recent wedding looks at her family wedding surely blessed the feed of her fans who were missing her stunning looks this lockdown. Today take a look at these stunning outfits the actress donned by Raw Mango.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Lemon yellow and green kurta set

    Samantha opted for a simple yellow kurta and paired it with green dupatta and pants with golden work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Golden hour with this outfit

    The superstar opted for a yellow golden saree with a neat side bun for her promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pink and Red floral saree

    No one can carry the latest style like this boss lady as she opts for a pink and red saree for another promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cherry red kurta

    For a lunch date with friends, Sam went for a red simple kurta from Raw Mango.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Keeping it classy and stylish

    For another traditional look, Sam went for a black saree with heavy golden work all over it and her classic bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Lockdown wedding look

    Keeping it simple and stylish yet again in a Raw Mango blue saree teamed with some heavy jewelry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mint green kurta

    Another simple yet classy choice is this pretty mint kurta set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Purple bliss beauty

    A traditional silk saree in purple and golden work for another wedding look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

