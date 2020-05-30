Samantha Akkineni: From floral maxis to t shirts; Here are the trendy off duty looks of the South star

1 / 9

South actress Samantha Akkineni is more than an outstanding actress. Sam has proved herself as an all-rounder. Apart from being an artist, wife, daughter-in-law to an entrepreneur and a pet-mom, her recent photos of her Chennai school-day report card indicate that she was a topper back in her school days as well. The actress shared photos of her 10th and 11th standard progress report on her Instagram story. The pictures also went viral on Twitter and other platforms of social media. She recently made donations to 20 organisations celebrating her 20 million followers on Instagram. Sam is currently in quarantine with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her pet Hash. She also shared photos of her new vegetable garden at her home. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. She is a perfect example of bold and beautiful and has often made news for her unfiltered remarks in her interviews and her replies to trolls on the internet. Another reason for her massive fan following is her impeccable sense of style. Check out these easy styles Samantha Akkineni created for your lockdown outfit inspiration this summer.

Photo Credit : Instagram