Samantha Akkineni: From floral maxis to t shirts; Here are the trendy off duty looks of the South star

Samantha Akkineni's indoor photos are here to inspire you for your lockdown look this summer, from maxi dresses to sweatshirts. Check these photos.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 02:57 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these trendy outfits for your home quarantine look and instagram post

    South actress Samantha Akkineni is more than an outstanding actress. Sam has proved herself as an all-rounder. Apart from being an artist, wife, daughter-in-law to an entrepreneur and a pet-mom, her recent photos of her Chennai school-day report card indicate that she was a topper back in her school days as well. The actress shared photos of her 10th and 11th standard progress report on her Instagram story. The pictures also went viral on Twitter and other platforms of social media. She recently made donations to 20 organisations celebrating her 20 million followers on Instagram. Sam is currently in quarantine with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her pet Hash. She also shared photos of her new vegetable garden at her home. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. She is a perfect example of bold and beautiful and has often made news for her unfiltered remarks in her interviews and her replies to trolls on the internet. Another reason for her massive fan following is her impeccable sense of style. Check out these easy styles Samantha Akkineni created for your lockdown outfit inspiration this summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    A checkered button-down shirtdress

    Simple yet stylish, Sam posted a selfie in the same with her healthy glowing skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    A printed kimono

    Staring at stunning views with this comfortable printed kimono.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Off shoulder red sweatshirt

    A pair of denim shorts and a red sweatshirt for the perfect girl next door look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    A knitted sweater

    Best for a comfortable off duty look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Printed kurtas

    Sam poses with her pet Hash in a printed kurta best for summers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    A cotton suit

    Nothing better than comfortable cotton pant and a matching kurta to go with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    A breezy maxi

    Simple yet stylish a slip maxi dress for indoors is the most comfortable outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Cute printed tee

    Easy to get into and trendy at the same time, tee shirts are your best friends this quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

What an airy spacious house she has. I would like to see more pics of the same .

Add new comment

