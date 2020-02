1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni's experimental style is a hit , THESE photos are a proof

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry. The South diva's cheerful and fun nature is a hit among her fans, the diva is an avid social media user and blesses our feed every now and then with her stunning photos. Samantha's kitty is full of projects currently. Apart from her stint in films, Samantha is known for her style and fitness. The actress's fashion sense is always on point. Be it slaying in a saree or rocking a casual avatar, Samantha's style game is always something that surprises her fans. The actress won hearts with her film, Jaanu. Talking about fitness, Samantha is one of the fittest actresses of Tollywood. She has maintained herself really well. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her vacation pictures giving her fans an insight into her fashion game. The diva never hesitates to try new styles and her experiments with pants never fail to break the internet. Today, Check out these experimental styles of the diva.

Photo Credit : Instagram