Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: South beauties who looked absolutely ethereal in Silk Sarees

South beauties who looked every bit regal in silk sarees

The divas of the South Film Industry have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Samantha Akkineni is a style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. The actresses make sure they keep their style game on point and always leave the fashion police stunned. The stars make appearances in the most experimental outfits and set major fashion inspiration for their fans. They are also in love with saree looks. Over the years, south beauties have donned sarees with various twists leaving everyone stunned. Have a look at times when south actresses looked mesmerising as they donned silk sarees.

