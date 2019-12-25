/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni to Keerthy Suresh, check out THESE photos of South Indian actresses with their moms
Samantha Akkineni to Keerthy Suresh, check out THESE photos of South Indian actresses with their moms
Right from Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh to Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal and more, South Indian actresses keep sharing beautiful pictures of themselves with their mothers on Instagram. Check them out!
Written By
Mamta Naik
1448 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 25, 2019 04:06 pm
1 / 11
South Indian actresses with their moms
Right from Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal and more, South Indian actresses keep sharing beautiful pictures of themselves with their mothers on the Instagram. The same are a pure treat to our eyes and often creates buzz on social media. Keerthy Suresh who recently won an award for Best Actress dedicated the award to her beautiful mom. Also, Kajal Aggarwal who is currently vacationing in the Maldives keeps treating her fans with special family moments melting our hearts. Clearly, South Indian actresses are extremely close to their moms. And today, have a look at the actresses' unmissable snaps with their mothers.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni is one of the top actresses of the South industry. The actress' Instagram photos are a treat to watch. Time and again, Samantha keep treating us with several pictures of her with her mom.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal who is currently in the Maldives with her family keeps sharing pictures with her beautiful mom. Look, how cute is this snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Sai Pallavi
Sai who is known for her hit films is everyone's favourite. The actress shared a lot of pictures with her mother and sister.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Anushka Shetty
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty shared this awwdorable picture of hers with her beautiful mom. All we can say is, it is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Nayanthara
The Lady Superstar of Tollywood is one of the most bankable actresses. Though she might not be active much on social media, her cute moments are often shared by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Here's a rare picture of Nayanthara with her mom.
Photo Credit : pinterest
7 / 11
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Maha. The actress is an active social media user. Right from her stunning vacay pictures, special family moments, Hansika's photos are a treat to the sore eyes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika is one of the most loved actresses down South. She often creates buzz with her pictures shared on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 11
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah often steps out in the city with her beautiful mom with whom she shares a very tight bond.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
10 / 11
Shruti Haasan
This is one of the most adored mother-daughter duos of the South. Shruti who keeps updating her followers about her whereabouts also shares beautiful selfies with her mom.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy who was recently awarded National Film Awards shares a close bond with her mom. The actress dedicated her big win to her mother and that speaks volumes about her deep relationship with her mother.
Photo Credit : pinterest
Add new comment