Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in the holiday spirit reminds us of times before lockdown

South stars in Christmas vacations

Samantha Akkineni has been blessing our feed with her adorable snaps and productive activities this lockdown. She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year. The South diva recently shared a snap of herself giving us a view of her luxe home in Hyderabad. Samantha Akkineni shares an unbreakable bond with her pet dog, Hash. She often shares pictures and videos of their fun banter around the house. Recently, Akkineni shared a few pictures and videos of her dog along with a stuffed toy and shared how she failed as a mother as Hash stole the toy from her. And fans couldn't ask for a better treat on their social feed. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s blockbuster Jaanu earlier this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress' Instagram is a treat for her fans who love to see her personal side and we absolutely love her style statements and vacation pics in her social grid. Today we have some snaps of the star enjoying the holidays along with some other photos of South actors and actresses in their throwback Christmas photos which remind us of good times before lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram