Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in the holiday spirit reminds us of times before lockdown

Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu remind us of happier times outdoors before lockdown in these Christmas snaps. Check them out.
796 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 07:45 am
    Samantha Akkineni has been blessing our feed with her adorable snaps and productive activities this lockdown. She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year. The South diva recently shared a snap of herself giving us a view of her luxe home in Hyderabad. Samantha Akkineni shares an unbreakable bond with her pet dog, Hash. She often shares pictures and videos of their fun banter around the house. Recently, Akkineni shared a few pictures and videos of her dog along with a stuffed toy and shared how she failed as a mother as Hash stole the toy from her. And fans couldn't ask for a better treat on their social feed. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s blockbuster Jaanu earlier this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress' Instagram is a treat for her fans who love to see her personal side and we absolutely love her style statements and vacation pics in her social grid. Today we have some snaps of the star enjoying the holidays along with some other photos of South actors and actresses in their throwback Christmas photos which remind us of good times before lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mahesh Babu with his close friends and family enjoying the holiday season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Amy is all set to welcome Santa in red here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh looks adorable in a Christmas cap in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pooja Hegde all excited about her Christmas presents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nayanthara busy decorating her Christmas tree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Hansika Motwani is helping her mom decorate her tree in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh in her cheerful self in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Allu Arjun with his family enjoying his time with his loved ones in Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rajinikanth and Dhanush pose a happy holiday pic in cute sweaters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

