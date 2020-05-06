Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved couples both on and off-screen. Today, check out these romantic quotes of the South stars which the two have shared over time on social media.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: May 6, 2020 11:12 am
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these captions the two stars wrote for each other on social media

    Check out these captions the two stars wrote for each other on social media

    From being best friends to lovers, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have come a long way. The two met on sets of the film Yeh Maaya Chesave's sets (2009) which was their debut movie as well. Their camaraderie has turned into sizzling chemistry on-screen. It is during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014), that sparks flew in between. Some cool flirting on Twitter started happening in 2015. Sam typed Chaitanya's adorable birthday note and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite, always and forever. It's going to be a wonderful year," he responded, calling her "Paapa" and indicated to the world the cute nickname he had for the actress. The two tied the knot on 7th October 2017. Since then these two have successfully raised the bar of romance on social media. Today check out these photos of the celebrity couple which will make you believe our words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    When Chay took his girlfriend and wife for a ride together

    When Chay took his girlfriend and wife for a ride together

    'Throw back .. Mrs and the girlfriend' shared Chay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Attending weddings with your love

    Attending weddings with your love

    'Wedding chilling .. with the Mrs' as Chay would say.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Sweetest Birthday wishes

    Sweetest Birthday wishes

    Happy birthday my @chayakkineni .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Counting blessings with him

    Counting blessings with him

    Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten-year story .. stuck on you @chayakkineni #tenyearstory #secondanniversary

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Can't get enough Chay

    Can't get enough Chay

    The actress calls him " Mu Omelet" in a sweet picture with him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    The best ones

    The best ones

    What Sam calls her "Soul refueling #sundaybumday @chayakkineni "

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    The energy level

    The energy level

    "My quiet husband thought he could live his life peacefully.. just slipping by ... God said ‘Gotcha’ @chayakkineni " shared Sam

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Such cuties

    Such cuties

    "In the end ... nothing else matters" shared Samantha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    The fun banter together

    The fun banter together

    'The way you laugh' shared Samantha

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Blurry memories are the best ones

    Blurry memories are the best ones

    'A blur of great magic Happy birthday my friend, my teacher, my gentle soul and the one born for me @chayakkineni #aboutlastnight #wheremyhappinessbeginsandends #blurrynightsarethebestnights' shared Samantha for Chay's birthday

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Making special occasions better

    Making special occasions better

    'The greatest thing about my life is that I come back home to you every day. Happy anniversary to the part of me I am most proud of @chayakkineni'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Believing in good things

    Believing in good things

    'Keep looking up we learn from our past and trust that the dots will somehow always connect in the future. Trust in destiny, life, karma and each other.' shared Samantha

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Lover boy feels

    Lover boy feels

    'You are my happy place ' quoted Sam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    The best place

    The best place

    Usually hate selfies but this had to be done .. Central Park. where it all began . 8 years ago. Thank you for the magic ..just had to come back and say Thank you

    Photo Credit : Instagram

