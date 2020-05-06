Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other

1 / 15

Check out these captions the two stars wrote for each other on social media

From being best friends to lovers, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have come a long way. The two met on sets of the film Yeh Maaya Chesave's sets (2009) which was their debut movie as well. Their camaraderie has turned into sizzling chemistry on-screen. It is during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014), that sparks flew in between. Some cool flirting on Twitter started happening in 2015. Sam typed Chaitanya's adorable birthday note and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite, always and forever. It's going to be a wonderful year," he responded, calling her "Paapa" and indicated to the world the cute nickname he had for the actress. The two tied the knot on 7th October 2017. Since then these two have successfully raised the bar of romance on social media. Today check out these photos of the celebrity couple which will make you believe our words.

Photo Credit : Instagram