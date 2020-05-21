Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Rakul Preet Singh's experimental monochrome outfits will make your jaws drop

1 / 9

Check out these monochrome outfits donned by South divas

One of the most iconic songs of Bollywood 'Disco Dancer' brought Mithun Chakraborty in the spotlight. Mithun Chakraborty then became a household name that dominated the Bollywood industry for years. He was popular for his dance moves and his flashy attires. The actor is one of the most legendary actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. Following his footsteps now, the youngest member of his family, i.e. his daughter Dishani Chakraborty is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood. Dishani is already breaking the internet with her beauty game on point. The New York Film Academy graduate has always been passionate about acting. She started singing at a very young age. Her social media has already garnered a huge fan following even before her debut due to her good looks and excellent photography skills. Dishani's Instagram grid is already filled with some mesmerising photos which will surely make you impatient to see her create the same charisma that her father did on the big screen. Although not much has been revealed about her big-screen debut yet we are sure she is a powerhouse of talent just like her father and mother, the yesteryear actress Yogita Bali. Today we have these beautiful pictures of the star kid which will catch your attention. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram