Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Rakul Preet Singh's experimental monochrome outfits will make your jaws drop

Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Rakul Preet Singh's experimental monochrome outfits will make your jaws drop

South actresses have left no stones unturned when it comes to style and today we have these stunning black and white outfits donned by them in style.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 02:57 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these monochrome outfits donned by South divas

    Check out these monochrome outfits donned by South divas

    One of the most iconic songs of Bollywood 'Disco Dancer' brought Mithun Chakraborty in the spotlight. Mithun Chakraborty then became a household name that dominated the Bollywood industry for years. He was popular for his dance moves and his flashy attires. The actor is one of the most legendary actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. Following his footsteps now, the youngest member of his family, i.e. his daughter Dishani Chakraborty is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood. Dishani is already breaking the internet with her beauty game on point. The New York Film Academy graduate has always been passionate about acting. She started singing at a very young age. Her social media has already garnered a huge fan following even before her debut due to her good looks and excellent photography skills. Dishani's Instagram grid is already filled with some mesmerising photos which will surely make you impatient to see her create the same charisma that her father did on the big screen. Although not much has been revealed about her big-screen debut yet we are sure she is a powerhouse of talent just like her father and mother, the yesteryear actress Yogita Bali. Today we have these beautiful pictures of the star kid which will catch your attention. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Shruti Hassan

    Shruti Hassan

    Shruti Hassan's retro saree look in black and white takes us back to the golden age of cinemas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara

    A chic pant suit which also gives boss lady vibes and the stunning Nayanthara donning it makes this entire picture a perfect fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal's sweet skirt and crop top monochrome set is perfect for summers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh's grey white and black saree with an amazing halter neck blouse is an absolute winner.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh in a classic white, grey and black saree donning her desi girl look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni in a cute fur coat in this throwback picture from her Europe vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia in a 3 piece black and white polka dot co ord set looking glamorous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna in a black and white printed midi dress and we love her half bun which adds more style to this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Rohit Sharma: Take a look inside Indian Vice Captain\'s swanky apartment in the city of dreams
Rohit Sharma: Take a look inside Indian Vice Captain's swanky apartment in the city of dreams
Kiara Advani redefined her polished style statements in these experimental pants & we loved it, Check PHOTOS
Kiara Advani redefined her polished style statements in these experimental pants & we loved it, Check PHOTOS
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star\'s beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out
Surbhi Chandna: Sanjivani star's beautiful sun kissed photos are here to bless your feed; Check them out
Rakul Preet Singh\'s photos with family reveal about the South actress\' endearing bond with them
Rakul Preet Singh's photos with family reveal about the South actress' endearing bond with them
Suhana Khan\'s captions on social media reveal her great sense of humour; Check out
Suhana Khan's captions on social media reveal her great sense of humour; Check out
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement