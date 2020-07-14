Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: South actresses are OBSESSED with this accessory while travelling

1 / 8

Find out what South stars love adding to their travel look

Samantha Akkineni is definitely leading a sustainable and productive lifestyle this lockdown. The actress recently shared pictures and videos of herself with her father in law superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna planting saplings in their garden which garnered a lot of attention on social media and encouraged fans of both the superstars to do something for nature. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy eating recipes. Samantha has been indulging in some online acting courses as well and is surely using this time productively. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. There is no doubt about the fact that Samantha Akkineni is the flagbearer of experimental styles in the South film industry. Fans are surely missing her stunning experimental looks this lockdown as film shooting and releases have been stopped keeping the safety guidelines set by the government in mind. Not only Sam, over the time we have seen South stars bring back some noteworthy trends through their film promotions or to the red carpet. Today we have this one thing the South actresses definitely add to their go to look when they travel. Find out what it is.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand