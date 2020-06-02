/
Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, When South actresses styled their outfits perfectly with a pair of sunglasses
Take a look at how your favourite South actress teamed her sunglasses with her outfit on different occasions. From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, these actresses who ruled the style game with their stylish sunglasses.
Published: June 2, 2020 11:02 am
1 / 10
When South divas donned sunglasses perfectly with their summer outfits
With everyone staying indoors due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic all around the world, people have been utilising their time to learn something innovation and being more productive than ever indoors. South superstar Samantha Akkineni has been busy with her new vegetable garden and has been posting stories about the same . Samantha has contributed generously to the organization helping those affected by this lockdown and recently when her Instagram profile reached a 10 million followers benchmark she donated to NGOs. Her generous act was appreciated by her brother in law who called her a "rockstar" and actress Raashi Khanna. Samantha Akkineni has recently taken to her social media and posted the mark sheet of her half-yearly Class X report card. She appeared to be a conscientious high school student with an outstanding academic record, going by her grades and teacher remarks. Meanwhile, a fan posted a photo of Samantha 's provisional Bachelor's Degree certificate on Sunday which revealed the actress passed her undergraduate with a distinction as well, proving the actress surely is an all-rounder. Known to be one of the highest-paid actresses and also the most talented ones, Samantha's style sense has made headlines quite a number of times. Just like her experimental roles, she loves to experiment with her style as well. The best part about her is her styling her outfits perfectly every single time. Since summer is here already one thing we cannot imagine summer without are sunglasses, today check out these pictures of Samantha along with other South actresses who paired this accessory perfectly with their outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Rakul Preet Singh
A major summer throwback picture with a white tank top and denim shorts and a pair of gladiators.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Tamannaah Bhatia
A bombshell red kaftan with a pair of tinted round sunnies to drive the heat of summer away is a perfect choice for a sunny day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Nayanthara
Nayanthara donned a cat-eyed frame to go with her beige overcoat for her evening out in New York.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde's cylindrical frame sunglasses with her black off shoulder top and clean makeup is a winning choice for adding that glam factor to your outing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu picked a unique frame to go with her beige sweater and shorts for a beautiful sunny day in London.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani's beach day looks stunning just like her as she chooses a pair of rounded glares to go with her black and gold swimsuit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal's all white look goes hand in hand with her brown-tinted sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
9 / 10
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna's simple tied up white tank top and black denim look is given a boost with this pair of rounded sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
10 / 10
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni in her throwback summer mode as she sails in the sea with a denim look and wayfarers to go with it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
