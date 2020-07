1 / 8

Who wore the striped blue pantsuit better ?

Samantha Akkineni's acting skills have left us speechless a lot of times. This lockdown the actress has been promoting healthy and sustainable living in every possible way. Recently she shared a video about her recent gardening experience sharing "I know everyone is doing their best to get by, I see all the creativity out there, the dance, art, cooking and poetry, there’s so many things I know I cannot do. But what I have been doing is something everyone can do, it’s relatively simple, no prizes for guessing. I’ve been putting up many posts on gardening but I want to tell you why I began on this journey." She further added that planting is a healing process for her and that pandemic has taught her a lesson on how one shouldn’t take food for granted. Samantha has been indulging in some online acting courses along with cooking classes as well. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. There is no doubt that Samantha Akkineni a trendsetter with experimental styles in the South film industry. Today take a look at this striped pantsuit the actress donned which was similar to one Deepika Padukone donned for to Cannes last year.

Photo Credit : Instagram