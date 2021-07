1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni best outfits

Samantha Akkineni is a very well-known personality and one of the top actors in the South Indian movie industry. She is predominantly known for her great work in Tamil and Telugu language movies for which she has been acknowledged with awards and accolades. Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Menon’s Telugu romantic drama movie, Ye Maaya Chesave, and has been in the movie industry for over a decade. Samantha Akkineni has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her great performances on-screen. Fans are now awaiting the release of her upcoming projects that include the epic periodic drama movie, Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and in Ashwin Sarvanan's untitled movie. Also, Samantha Akkineni has been garnering many praises for her great performance in the Hindi language web series, The Family Man 2. Along with making the headlines for her on-screen work, Samantha Akkineni is often talked about for making style statements in public. The actor’s great fashion sense is praised by many and her fans often get inspired by her way of dressing. Here are the best outfits of Samantha Akkineni that you would definitely want to steal from her wardrobe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla