Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: 5 South divas and their vanity stories

1 / 5

A vanity mirror

Vanity vans have become a basic necessity in every stars' life. From Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun to Samantha Akkineni, these actors have always proved vanity vans are their second home. From getting ready for their shot, changing outfits to chilling out with their team, actors make most of their memories inside these vans. A lot of actors keep their fans updated about everything on social media and also give us a glimpse into their vanity life. Be it taking a power nap, making reels with their team, or even a mid-shoot party, vanity stories have always grabbed everyone's attention. Fans also get a sneak peek into their favourite actor's BTS life. While shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni gave us a glimpse of her caravan life. Sharing a photo of her makeup artist Sadhana Singh getting her ready for the shot, Sam wrote, "The caravan life." Let's take a look at such more vanity van stories shared by South beauties like Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and others.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram