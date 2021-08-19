Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: 5 South divas and their vanity stories

Vanity vans have become a basic necessity in every stars' life. From Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun to Samantha Akkineni, these actors have always proved vanity vans are their second home. From getting ready for their shot, changing outfits to chilling out with their team, actors make most of their memories inside these vans. A lot of actors keep their fans updated about everything on social media and also give us a glimpse into their vanity life. Be it taking a power nap, making reels with their team, or even a mid-shoot party, vanity stories have always grabbed everyone's attention. Fans also get a sneak peek into their favourite actor's BTS life. While shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni gave us a glimpse of her caravan life. Sharing a photo of her makeup artist Sadhana Singh getting her ready for the shot, Sam wrote, "The caravan life." Let's take a look at such more vanity van stories shared by South beauties like Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and others.
Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Tamaanaah Bhatia is flaunting her in between shots mood of 'pouty & danger'
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna shared this super adorable photo of her getting ready for the film's shoot while pet Aura enjoyed her comfort.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh clicks a happy mirror selfie while her makeup and hair team gets her ready for the shoot.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde shared a wonderful picture of herself clicked inside her vanity van.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram