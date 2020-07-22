Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Actors added this trendy accessory to their holiday looks and fans loved it

1 / 10

Check out what South stars love in common in terms of Holiday style

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram has been giving her fans goals throughout the lockdown. Promoting healthy living in every way, the actress has been sharing a lot of tips about a fitter and organic life every now and then. The actress shared pictures and videos of herself with her father-in-law Nagarjuna planting saplings in their garden which garnered a lot of attention on social media and encouraged fans of both the stars to do the same for nature. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy eating recipes. On her bestie Shilpa Reddy’s birthday recently, Samantha Akkineni shared some beautiful throwback photos and also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my most precious @shilpareddy.official .. I am so glad you’re in my life .. it’s hard to find loving , compassionate , honest , caring , empathetic , open , cuckoo , wild ,sweet and funny all in one person but you’re all that and we are lucky to have you...and I forgot there’s the gorgeousness too ... c ya soon #foreve.” Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Samantha is known to be a trendsetter in the South film industry and we love how she experiments with her style. Today take a look at this accesory that not only Samantha but other actresses from South love donning when they are on a vacation.

