Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Actors added this trendy accessory to their holiday looks and fans loved it

Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Actors added this trendy accessory to their holiday looks and fans loved it

Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde, South actresses never forget to add this accessory for their vacations. Find out what it is from these photos.
2606 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Check out what South stars love in common in terms of Holiday style

    Check out what South stars love in common in terms of Holiday style

    Samantha Akkineni's Instagram has been giving her fans goals throughout the lockdown. Promoting healthy living in every way, the actress has been sharing a lot of tips about a fitter and organic life every now and then. The actress shared pictures and videos of herself with her father-in-law Nagarjuna planting saplings in their garden which garnered a lot of attention on social media and encouraged fans of both the stars to do the same for nature. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy eating recipes. On her bestie Shilpa Reddy’s birthday recently, Samantha Akkineni shared some beautiful throwback photos and also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my most precious @shilpareddy.official .. I am so glad you’re in my life .. it’s hard to find loving , compassionate , honest , caring , empathetic , open , cuckoo , wild ,sweet and funny all in one person but you’re all that and we are lucky to have you...and I forgot there’s the gorgeousness too ... c ya soon #foreve.” Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Samantha is known to be a trendsetter in the South film industry and we love how she experiments with her style. Today take a look at this accesory that not only Samantha but other actresses from South love donning when they are on a vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    We absolutely LOVE the creativity in this snap's of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu

    Following her trademark style of keeping it cool and sassy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna keeps her swag mode on with this cool picture of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia looks adorable in this candid picture of herself as she enjoys her day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh enjoys her getaway amidst greenery and you cannot miss her smile here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    How cute is this beanie look of the actress? We love how her face is glowing here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni and Chay Akkineni's adorable throwback snap from their vacation is making us miss ours too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna is looking cute as always in this delightful throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan looks adorable in this throwback snap from London.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement