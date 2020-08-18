/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Blue saree looks of South actresses which left fans mesmerized; See PICS
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Blue saree looks of South actresses which left fans mesmerized; See PICS
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde, a look at the stunning blue saree looks of South actresses shared on social media.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4432 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 18, 2020 08:04 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10