Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Blue saree looks of South actresses which left fans mesmerized; See PICS

Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Blue saree looks of South actresses which left fans mesmerized; See PICS

Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde, a look at the stunning blue saree looks of South actresses shared on social media.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 08:04 am
  • 1 / 10
    When South stars donned a blue saree and stole our hearts

    When South stars donned a blue saree and stole our hearts

    Samantha Akkineni's social media posts have been more engaging than ever this lockdown. Samantha Akkineni has been sharing her interesting insights into vegan cooking with her social media. The actress who is learning some healthy cooking tips and tricks this quarantine has been fangirling over her new love for vegan food choices like green juices and coconut yogurt. Akkineni featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The South film Jaanu was the remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96. The Southern drama 96 was a blockbuster film, but Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand failed to create magic on the silver screen. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Samantha Akkineni made up for all the lost glam time this lockdown with her fuss-free stunning wedding looks for Brother in law Rana Daggubati's wedding ceremonies. The South beauty is related to Rana as her husband Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati are first cousins. Samantha's first look at her Rana's wedding was a bright pineapple yellow vintage garden hand-embroidered jacket, a tiered top, and flared pants by ace designer Arpita Mehta. For Rana’s wedding, Samantha opted to wear a simple royal blue Chanderi saree that featured floral motifs all over, paired with a pastel blue sleeveless high neck blouse by Raw Mango. She accessorized it with a statement polki and emerald choker set by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Today take a look at these other blue saree looks of South actresses which made our hearts skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia's metallic saree was a step towards raising the bar of style in terms of traditional wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani in a sheer light blue saree with a middle-parted hairstyle with a bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan's candid in a blue and red saree look is making it difficult to take our eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna in a traditional blue saree with a pretty border.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari in a turquoise blue saree with a half ponytail and golden accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan looks gorgeous in a metallic saree with a sleek hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh in a blue sequin saree with a beach curls hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde in a stunning blue silk saree with a mogra kajra and soft dewy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni's white and blue Anita Dongre saree look with a short hairstyle and perfect smile is a winner for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement