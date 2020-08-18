Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Blue saree looks of South actresses which left fans mesmerized; See PICS

1 / 10

When South stars donned a blue saree and stole our hearts

Samantha Akkineni's social media posts have been more engaging than ever this lockdown. Samantha Akkineni has been sharing her interesting insights into vegan cooking with her social media. The actress who is learning some healthy cooking tips and tricks this quarantine has been fangirling over her new love for vegan food choices like green juices and coconut yogurt. Akkineni featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The South film Jaanu was the remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96. The Southern drama 96 was a blockbuster film, but Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand failed to create magic on the silver screen. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Samantha Akkineni made up for all the lost glam time this lockdown with her fuss-free stunning wedding looks for Brother in law Rana Daggubati's wedding ceremonies. The South beauty is related to Rana as her husband Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati are first cousins. Samantha's first look at her Rana's wedding was a bright pineapple yellow vintage garden hand-embroidered jacket, a tiered top, and flared pants by ace designer Arpita Mehta. For Rana’s wedding, Samantha opted to wear a simple royal blue Chanderi saree that featured floral motifs all over, paired with a pastel blue sleeveless high neck blouse by Raw Mango. She accessorized it with a statement polki and emerald choker set by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Today take a look at these other blue saree looks of South actresses which made our hearts skip a beat.

