Beauty secrets of South actresses

Samantha Akkineni has been surprised us all throughout the lockdown. Samantha Akkineni shared a boomerang, in which her face could be seen blow-drying. Samantha said in the caption that its actually steaming and that it is doing wonders for her dehydrated skin this lockdown. She went ahead to suggest to her fans how one can take a big hot water bowl and a towel to hold on the back for steaming. That was the South actor's quick and effective 'do it yourself' hack. Given the lockdown as we are unable to go to salons, surely her tips are going to be handy.The actress also switched to a clean diet with her homegrown rooftop garden which she is really psyched about. Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most famous and successful South film actresses. Given her history of back to back hits, the diva's social media account is an insight for her fans to know more about her personal life along with some amazing fashion choices that have praised every time the "Jaanu" actress experimented with something new. The actress reveals her fashionista side with her numerous promotions looks, vacation looks and her noteworthy beauty looks as well. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Today we have these beauty hacks of South actresses they swear by. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram